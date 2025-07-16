McLanahan’s rotary scrubbers boost productivity

McLanahan’s rotary scrubbers are helping Australian miners streamline ore processing from pit to plant. Image: McLanahan

With mining companies encountering difficult orebodies across Australia, effective and reliable scrubbing has become essential.

With large feed capabilities, reduced maintenance requirements and site-specific adaptability, McLanahan’s rotary scrubbers are helping miners across Australia streamline ore processing from pit to plant.

In the competitive Australian mining industry, where operational efficiency and equipment reliability are non-negotiables, McLanahan’s rotary scrubbers are proving to be game-changers in mineral processing.

Mining operations across the country are faced with challenging orebodies that demand robust and efficient scrubbing.

McLanahan’s rotary scrubbers are built for these exact conditions. Capable of processing large feed sizes of up to 300mm and handling high throughput capacities, these machines are ideally suited to primary ore washing applications.

The scrubbers are particularly effective in removing lights and loamy clays, and similarly soluble deleterious materials from a variety of ore feeds.

The result is a cleaner, more consistent feedstock that enhances downstream processing efficiency.

Inside the drum, internal lifters create a vigorous tumbling action that breaks down contaminants and liberates valuable minerals.

This pre-treatment step improves the quality of the material and optimises plant performance at every stage that follows.

Every orebody is different, and that is reflected in McLanahan’s approach. The company works closely with miners to customise its rotary scrubbers to suit the feed characteristics, throughput targets, and infrastructure constraints of each site.

This approach was illustrated through a South Australian mine site that aimed to double its processing capacity from 200 to 400 tonnes per hour.

Instead of simply upsizing the machine, McLanahan’s engineers redesigned the unit. They reduced the scrubber barrel length and expanded the trommel screen area to maintain scrubbing efficiency while boosting screening capacity.

The result was a tailored, high-performance solution that met the customer’s requirements while maintaining quality and efficiency.

This is a clear example of how McLanahan combines experience with innovation to solve complex processing challenges.

Efficiency and throughput are only half the equation, with strong equipment life and reliability being just as important.

McLanahan’s rotary scrubbers are designed with durability in mind, with key features such as self-aligning trunnion assemblies, wear-resistant liners and heavy-duty structural supports all contributing to reduced wear and lower maintenance demands.

The self-aligning trunnion assemblies address a common issue in rotary equipment – misalignment.

By correcting alignment automatically, these assemblies extend component life and improve uptime.

To complement its rotary scrubbers, McLanahan offers condition monitoring systems to track machine health in real time.

Predictive maintenance strategies can be implemented to minimise unscheduled downtime and extend service intervals, supporting lower total cost of ownership for mining operators.

McLanahan’s legacy in equipment manufacturing spans more than 190 years, and that experience is reflected in every piece of equipment it delivers.

But just as important as the product itself is the support that comes with it. McLanahan has invested in a strong local presence across Australia, offering technical support, commissioning, training and spare parts to ensure ongoing success for its customers.

This service has paid dividends for sites like those in the Pilbara, where rapid-response field teams and in-depth knowledge of local conditions have helped keep operations on track.

As the mining industry pursues greater efficiency and more sustainable operations, rotary scrubbers are becoming a valuable tool in reducing waste and improving resource recovery.

By removing unwanted materials early in the process, these machines help ensure only high-quality ore enters further processing stages, contributing to more efficient energy and water use across the plant.

McLanahan is also exploring new ways to support sustainability through improved automation, condition monitoring and design enhancements that reduce power consumption.

For Australian miners looking to optimise operations in today’s market and prepare for the challenges of tomorrow, McLanahan’s rotary scrubbers offer a smart and scalable solution.

This feature appeared in the July 2025 issue of Australian Mining.