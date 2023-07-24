McLanahan celebrates 20 years

McLanahan said it appreciates the efforts of its Australian employees to bring the company’s dedication to service and support to the region and looks forward to continued growth.

McLanahan Corporation describes itself as “a global provider of process solutions for a variety of industries, including mineral processing, aggregate processing, agricultural and many others”.

The company said it aims to help our customers meet challenges such as a difficult current marketplace, safety and sustainability by helping them be more efficient, more productive and more profitable.

“Employing personnel in areas such as process engineering, sales and customer service means that we are able to be your partner in material processing from start to finish,” McLanahan said on its website.

The US-based company has offices in Australia, the UK, China and Chile, and is supported by a network of dealers and partners around the world.