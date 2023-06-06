MCA concerned over ‘same job, same pay’ bill

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has launched its national media campaign which raises possible risks within the ‘same job, same pay’ bill proposed by the Federal Government.

According to the ‘same job, same pay’ consultation paper, the ‘same job, same pay’ bill aims to address the limited circumstances in which host employers use labour hire to deliberately undercut the bargained wages and conditions set out in enterprise agreements made with its employees.

The MCA has raised concerns regarding the bill such as it may lead to lower wage growth and fewer jobs, affecting workers who are already struggling with the cost of living, the bill does not mean equal pay for men and women, the bill may reduce worker incentive and reduce productivity, and it will have an impact on small operators who do business with big companies.

“It means by law, employers will have to pay workers with little knowledge or experience exactly the same as workers with decades of knowledge and experience,” the MCA said.

“It means by law, you cannot earn better pay by working harder or longer, if your colleague does not share your ambition or work ethic.”

Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive officer (CEO) Andrew McKellar said the ‘same job, same bill’ will restrict reward for effort and experience and will take away the flexibility that workers want, and businesses need.

Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott said the bill will impact workers who are struggling with cost-of-living pressures and will make Australia an unattractive destination for people to invest, leading to less jobs.

MCA CEO Tania Constable said that workplaces should be about fairness, reward for effort, and experience and employees should be paid based on that.

“How is it fair that someone with six-months’ experience can demand the same pay as someone with six-years’ experience?” Constable said.

Previously, the Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association and BHP have raised concerns over the bill.