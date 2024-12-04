Maximising mining efficiency through responsible resource management and sustainable practices

Image: Donaldson

Many Australian mining companies take pride in their commitment to corporate and social responsibility. Low impact mining, sustainability, responsible resource extraction, diversity and inclusion are core values rather than buzzwords.

Responsibility extends beyond ore extraction and employee welfare, it encompasses total site management and maintenance practices.

Historically, low dollar value assets were often treated as consumable products, not critical to production and with limited useable life.

Similar attitudes often existed with heavy mining equipment: maintain tonnage output, run it hard, replace the failed component and get the machine back to work.

Is it possible to calculate the environmental impacts of this old approach? Premature failure or destruction of light vehicles, heavy mining machines burning excessive amounts of fuel and oil, the replacement of hard parts well prior to the OEM’s design life?

It makes more than good economic sense to maximise the efficiency and longevity of machinery. By achieving more with lower environmental impact, mining operations can embrace green practices without waiting for future technological advancements.

Implementing stringent maintenance protocols and utilising highly efficient air, fuel, lubricant, and hydraulic filters offer both short-term cost savings and long-term operational benefits.

For instance, advanced fine fiber technology filters help minimise dust ingress and extend service intervals, while pre-cleaning diesel fuel, lubricants, and oils at centralised locations improves operational reliability and reduces maintenance costs.

While pre-filtering does not negate the need for quality on-vehicle filtration, it does cost effectively remove contamination common to aged infrastructures or poorly managed supply chains at a central accessible location.

Australia’s leading fuel and oil suppliers ensure high-quality, fit-for-purpose products, ensuring our mining companies start from a better position than is experienced in many regions globally.

Consulting with specialists before implementing filtration strategies is crucial. Obtain advice prior to pre-filtering heavily additised oils such as engine, gear or final drive.

The use of super-efficient filtration at a bulk site may have a negative impact as modern medias can disrupt additive packages.

The oil will be incredibly clean but possibly no longer fit for purpose. Conversely diesel fuel cannot be too clean. Removing the largest practical quantity of contamination from fuel prior to dispense into a vehicle only provides advantage.

Quality modern on-engine fuel filters provide exceptional single pass cleanliness removing high percentages of contaminants.

The downside being, a higher than anticipated dirt loading in the fuel supply will result in rapid premature plugging of on-engine filters causing unscheduled downtime.

All filters pass small amounts of contamination, while the percentage of particles damaging to critical components that may pass a quality on-engine fuel filter is exceptionally low, these particles could still contribute to wear.

Cleaning diesel fuel is a numbers game, the less contamination an on-engine filter is exposed to the less contamination it may pass.

If your goal is to maintain “as new” engine performance for the longest possible time, it makes good sense to remove the greatest practicable amount of contamination at the dispense side of the bulk tank.

Supplying your vehicles with clean fuel and oils from an easily maintained central location, reduces in-field events that result in unscheduled costly production-limiting downtime.

Ultimately, proactive management of fuel and lubricant quality not only enhances operational efficiency but also mitigates risks associated with field maintenance and unplanned downtime.

Partnering with reputable fuel suppliers who invest in quality control measures further minimises operational risks, ensuring cleaner, more reliable fuel for mining operations.

By prioritising responsible resource management and sustainable practices, Australian mining companies can set a benchmark for global industry standards, demonstrating that environmental management and operational excellence can go hand in hand.

For specialist advice, contact Donaldson Filtration experts on 1800 345 837 or visit https://info.donaldson.com/dust-caking-solution.html