MAX Plant and Big Yellow: A partnership steeped in trust

MAX Plant has been working with Big Yellow on an emerging iron ore operation in WA. Image: MAX Plant

Big Yellow was all praise when describing MAX Plant’s contribution to an iron ore operation in WA.

For decades, MAX Plant has been a go-to mineral processing partner for the Australian mining industry.

The company has supported miners of all sizes across the country, not only delivering equipment on-time and on-budget but also unlocking enhanced ways of operating to reduce downtime and boost productivity.

Having delivered to the likes of BHP, Fortescue, Atlas Iron and Rio Tinto, MAX Plant has recently been working with mining contractor Big Yellow on an emerging iron ore operation in Western Australia.

Here, MAX Plant designed, manufactured and installed mineral processing equipment to a tight turnaround, enabling Big Yellow to carry out its various mining services at the site, including load and haul, drill and blast, and crushing and screening.

Big Yellow executive chairman David Edwards said the company wouldn’t have won the contract without MAX Plant’s support.

“Having Craig Pedley (MAX Plant founder and managing director) and his team’s expertise has allowed us to meet the client’s expectations to the point that we’re now producing with a crushing and screening plant that is fit for purpose,” Edwards told Australian Mining.

“What’s more significant is the fact that we’ve faced a variable orebody at the mine, which naturally creates bottlenecks. Because of Craig and his team’s engineering expertise and the cooperation by the team on-site, we’ve been able to overcome this challenge and are now producing on a consistent basis.

“We can call Craig directly if we have any queries, which is great given he’s the person running the business.

“We can talk through any issues and tell each other the hard home truths and not be offended by it. We have a good working relationship in that respect.”

Overcoming operational challenges wouldn’t have been possible without MAX Plant’s versatility and ability to customise plant to the site’s unique specifications. This meant implementing continuous improvement processes post-installation to ensure machinery could adapt.

“As you move down the pit, it’s natural the mined material will vary, so there will always be adjustments needed,” Edwards said. “We continue to work with MAX Plant to optimise those modifications.”

The ongoing partnership has seen Big Yellow and MAX Plant finetune their maintenance plan.

“It’s important that we have maintenance and critical spares at the ready. We’ve worked together to understand what we need and when we need it so that if there is a breakdown, there’s only minimal downtime incurred,” David Edwards said.

“We understand that the best time to change out equipment is pre-failure, so our maintenance program sees us closely monitor engine hours and loads so we can get ahead of breakdowns. Any changes made are done through a planned shutdown.”

MAX Plant has earned a reputation for delivering on a promise, exemplified by the company’s transparency around its design and manufacturing processes. This reliability is derived from plant expertise built over decades.

“Firstly, the material and the plant feed must be modelled to ensure we get the best result for the product,” Edwards said. “Craig and his team are very good at that, which means the machinery we’re getting meets the specifications and requirements of the operation.

“Craig is a man of his word – what he tells us is going to happen, happens, which is a result of the expert team MAX Plant has created. They’ve been working together for quite a while now, and they’re all very confident at what they do.”

David Edwards said MAX Plant is not only capable of delivering equipment to a quick turnaround, but the company also has a clear understanding of timings, which is particularly valuable given lead times can be unpredictable amidst today’s supply-chain uncertainty.

This is supported by MAX Plant’s commitment to local manufacturing, where most of the company’s equipment is made in Australia.

Edwards has worked with MAX Plant for nearly 20 years, which has established a foundation of trust.

“MAX Plant is Big Yellow’s first port of call when it comes to mobilising equipment for a contract,” David Edwards told Australian Mining.

“We’ve built a strong relationship with MAX Plant backed by good service from Craig and his team. There was no need to go anywhere else when we started out, and we continue to see MAX Plant as a premier mineral processing partner.”

Big Yellow and MAX Plant are initially focused on delivering to an initial three-year contract as part of the iron ore mine’s first phase of operations. A successful partnership could cement their involvement long-term.

“First and foremost, we’re committed to delivering to the client during this initial phase,” David Edwards said.

“The current mining client has other projects coming up in the future, which will require new crushing and screening plants. We’ll work with MAX Plant on any new crushing and screening plants we’re contracted for.”

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.