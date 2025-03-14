MAX Plant: A solution for any challenge

MAX Plant provides tailored mineral processing solutions to meet the unique needs of the Australian mining sector. Image: MAX Plant

Michael Colvin on how MAX Plant can help miners achieve success in a new era.

Over the years, family-owned business MAX Plant has built a name for itself for developing tailored solutions to the most unique mining conundrums.

A major focus for the company has been on supporting mining contractors and junior miners that need to get from the feasibility study stage to production in the shortest possible timeframe and within tight budgets.

Specialising in modular, mobile, and fixed crushing and screening plants, MAX Plant has always focused on differentiation by providing tailored, turnkey solutions designed to meet the unique needs of each project.

The company has spent the last 20 years working with Australian mining and contracting companies to forge long-lasting relationships.

This has seen MAX Plant become a trusted project partner, delivering fully integrated, end-to-end solutions.

Australian Mining sat down with MAX Plant general manager Michael Colvin to discuss the company’s path to success.

He discussed how MAX Plant has been on an upward trajectory for the last 10 years, and how the company’s future is just as bright.

How has MAX Plant evolved?

Since its inception, MAX Plant has grown from a small, family-owned business into an internationally recognised provider of complete mineral processing solutions.

We focus on solving client’s problems, simply finding the best solution that fits their criteria. This involves providing reliable, high-quality equipment for both the mining and quarrying industries, with a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability and customer-centric solutions.

How do MAX Plant solutions adapt?

One of MAX Plant’s key strengths is its flexibility. Every plant we design is fully customisable, allowing us to adapt equipment layouts, components, and configurations to fit unique processes or site requirements.

Whether it’s iron ore, gold or copper mining, rare earth processing, or a simple quarry plant, we collaborate with clients to ensure plant integrates seamlessly into existing or new operations.

Additionally, our modular systems allow for scalability, so plants can evolve alongside a growing project.

Can you tell us more about modular MAX Plants?

One of the challenges we’ve faced over the years is customers coming to us with traditional fixed plant layouts and wanting the process and layout replicated with modular equipment that can be customised and relocated.

So we came up with a range that can be easily adapted, with the ability to add plant components to increase capacities for the future or remove sections of plant should the goal posts change.

Modular designs reduce lead times, streamline installation, and offer unmatched versatility for sites with fluctuating requirements. They also align with sustainability goals by enabling efficient resource utilisation and reducing site disruptions.

How is MAX Plant equipment maintenance-friendly?

Our equipment is designed with maintenance in mind. It has many fixed plant maintenance features, but stands alone with our design philosophy of common parts.

It’s a real game-changer for a lot of clients as it reduces spare parts stock. Other maintenance features include easy-access walkways, hydraulically adjustable components, hanging conveyors to remove the need for support legs, and centralised lubrication points to simplify routine servicing.

We’ve prioritised ergonomic layouts and intuitive designs, making it easier for operators to perform inspections and maintenance tasks safely and efficiently.

How does MAX Plant limit downtime?

Working with clients throughout the design process ensures they have some buy-in at the beginning and understand the maintenance process of a modular plant.

This is the first hurdle in tackling the downtime challenge. The second is addressed by designing equipment with common components across our product range, allowing for easier sourcing of spare parts and faster replacements, reducing delays caused by unique or hard-to-find components.

How does MAX Plant prioritise collaboration?

Collaboration is at the core of our approach. From the initial consultation to final commissioning, we work closely with clients to understand their unique challenges, goals, and site conditions.

This partnership approach allows us to design and deliver tailor-made solutions that optimise performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Our engineering team thrives on innovation and ensures every project meets or exceeds client expectations.

What is MAX Plant’s outlook for 2025?

Our focus for the next 12–24 months is a simple approach: keep supporting existing clients and focus on further expansion of the MAX Plant in-house design and technical team to support the mining industry’s transition to more sustainable practices.

With MAX Plant, it’s never just about equipment, it’s about creating lasting solutions and relationships that drive success.

We’re proud to be an Australian, family-owned business that prioritises quality, innovation, relationships and customer satisfaction in everything we do.

This feature appeared in the March 2025 issue of Australian Mining.