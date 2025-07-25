Matt Dusci: A new Boss in town

The Honeymoon uranium project. Image: Boss Energy

Boss Energy chief operating officer Matt Dusci will step into the top job, following the resignation of managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Duncan Craib.

Craib will step down from his role on September 30, but will stay on as a non-executive director, commencing from January 1 next year.

Dusci will be appointed to the dual managing director and chief executive role of the multi-mine uranium producer from October 1, working closely with Craib over the next two months to ensure a successful transition.

The former IGO acting CEO joined the company in September 2024, with more than 25 years’ experience in the resources and mining industry. This includes roles involving exploration, technical studies, operations, public markets, joint venture management, corporate governance, strategy, and executive leadership.

Across 11 months, Dusci has overseen the successful ramp-up of operations on Boss Energy’s restarted Honeymoon project.

Company chair Wyatt Buck thanked Craib for his eight-and-a-half years of service in the key leadership role.

“Under Duncan’s leadership, Boss has generated considerable growth for its shareholders and has transitioned from an exploration and development company to an ASX-200 listed company,” he said.

“(He) has led Boss from a micro-cap developer to being one of the few uranium producers in Australia. We look forward to continuing to work with him in his new capacity as a non-executive director.”

Buck also welcomed Dusci as Craib’s anointed successor.

“Matt has done an excellent job for the past year and we believe his significant operational, technical and industry experience will stand us in good stead,” he said.