Matsa commences Devon Pit operations

Matsa Resources’ Devon Pit gold mine in Western Australia is now fully operational, with haulage to FMR Investments’ processing plant expected to commence in late July.

Blue Cap Mining, Devon Pit’s mining contractor, began mining ore from the site on July 7, with the material being stockpiled.

The company will continue mining ore from Devon Pit on an ongoing basis according to the operation’s mine plan.

“I am really pleased with the development progress at Devon and want to highlight Blue Cap who have done a terrific job in setting up the mine in a short period of time,” Matsa executive chairman Paul Poli said.

“The mine setup, infrastructure and material and equipment movement planning is excellent, which will ensure a very safe and efficient mining operation. The turnaround time from when we made the ‘go’ decision to commence operations through the setup and actually mining has been remarkable.”

As per Matsa’s toll milling agreement with FMR, ore from Devon Pit will be treated at FMR’s Greenfields mill beginning late July, with processing costs to be a fixed fee based on throughput.

The gold ore from Devon Pit will be processed in six batches over a 15-month period, beginning when an initial batch of 50,000 tonnes (t) has been hauled. This is expected to commence in September, with the second processing campaign scheduled for December.

On an operational level, dewatering Devon Pit’s historical pits is on track to be completed in July and all site works and infrastructure are now in place.

“We’ve commenced mining the starter pit on the west lode (the starter pit) and expect to swing a second excavator into action next week as we lead into the bigger second stage pit that will develop both the west lode and main lode ores,” Poli said.

“All of the technical and operational staff are now in place and the Red October accommodation village is a very busy place. With the gold price ($5000 per ounce or more), we’re expecting good things from Devon and I look forward to seeing Devon ramp up.”

