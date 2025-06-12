MATO elevates belt fastening with the U40 series

The U40 series boasts twice the lifespan of other products on the market. Image: MATO Australia

The U40 belt fastener has been developed to address the rising demand for enhanced productivity and durability in the mining industry.

Founded more than 100 years ago, MATO has become a pioneering conveyor solutions provider with a global footprint, having established a sister company in Australia and in other countries across the world.

MATO has been trusted by Australians for 35 years as the one of the leading belt providers to underground coal mines, manufacturing mechanical belt fasteners and associated equipment that stand the test of time.

“We supply to most of the underground coal mining industry and to many other sectors where mechanical belt fasteners are required,” MATO general manager David Gilbert told Australian Mining.

“Having been in Australia since 1990, and with the products that we’ve manufactured for coal applications, we are one of only two or three companies in the world that provide belt fasteners for heavy-duty mining applications.”

With a wealth of global knowledge and experience, MATO has developed the new U40 belt fastener to increase performance while cutting downtime and maintenance costs.

This product promises to set new mining benchmarks in Australia.

Where innovation meets originality

With the continuous advancement of technology, and the ever-growing pressure for carbon-neutral production, MATO set out to design a product that addresses evolving industry pressures while remaining competitive.

“Many mechanical belt fasteners and conveyor components really aren’t cutting the mustard in today’s heavy industry,” Gilbert said. “Belts are moving faster, they’re getting wider, and their roller diameters are changing.

“We needed to develop a stronger wear component within belts to give them a longer life.”

The U30 belt fastener, introduced as part of MATO’s original range, serves everyday applications with a typical tracking period of six to ten weeks, making it ideal for most conveyor systems.

Featuring staple protection, a crucial component that holds fasteners together with compression, the U40 doubles the lifespan of the U30 series, reducing maintenance needs, boosting uptime, and lowering the total cost of ownership.

A new era begins with U40

Although the U40 is still relatively new to the market, its impact is already being felt.

One major customer has fully adopted the U40 series, with MATO in the process of converting others.

“The majority of our customers use the U30 series, but one customer has converted to and three customers are trialling the U40 at this moment,” Gilbert said. “The adoption of the U40 will naturally increase as more clients transition from their U30 fastener into the latest technology.”

With many similarities between the U30 and U40 fasteners, implementing the U40 doesn’t require additional training.

Should support be required, MATO’s expert sales team can visit site and provide hands-on training, ensuring mine operators can seamlessly integrate the U40 into their existing systems with minimal disruption.

What’s next for MATO?

Some customers have embraced the U40 series without hesitation, while others are exploring their transition from the reliable U30.

Gilbert is confident the U40 belt fastener can become the industry standard.

“I believe the U40 will quickly become the go-to solution for the Australian mining industry,” Gilbert said.

Gilbert encouraged mining professionals to stay tuned to new MATO developments in the near future.

“We’re working closely with our engineering team to develop a new range of belt scrapers, or ‘belt cleaners’ as they are known in Australia,” he said. “We’re developing products suited to both heavy-duty mining applications and industrial sectors like waste recycling.”

With the emergence of the U40 belt fastener and other new products in the pipeline, MATO is strengthening its position as a premier conveyor solutions provider.

The company continues to innovate and provide mining companies with the tools they need to succeed in an increasingly competitive and challenging global landscape.

This feature appeared in the June 2025 issue of Australian Mining.