Mastermyne awarded Appin contract

GEAR M Illawarra Met Coal (GM3) has awarded Mastermyne the mining services contract for its recently acquired Appin coal mine in the Illawarra region of New South Wales.

Mastermyne is expected to generate around $180 million from the existing contract throughout its three-year span, with a two-year extension option. The contract is expected to create approximately 200 jobs at Appin.

Mastermyne chief executive officer and managing director Jeff Whiteman said he sees great potential in the company’s relationship with GM3.

“This project signifies Mastermyne’s return to the Illawarra region where we have a proven track record,” he said. “We see this project as an important milestone in our growth strategy and look forward to building our relationship with GM3 over the coming months and years.”

GM3 is a collaboration between Golden Energy and Resources, a Singapore-based resources company, and M Resources. The partnership bought South32’s Illawarra metallurgical coal operations in 2024, which includes the Appin and Dendrobium mines.

Since its inception, Mastermyne, previously known Metarock, has long been one of Australia’s most trusted coal mining contractors.

The contractor was founded by two local miners in Mackay almost three decades ago and now operates across both Queensland and New South Wales.

