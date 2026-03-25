Massive geothermal potential in Millungera Basin set for drilling boost

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Sunrise Energy Metals has partnered with US-based technology company I-Pulse to advance drilling technology in the Millungera Basin in Queensland.

The agreement between Sunrise, current permit holder Greenvale Mining and I-Pulse will see at least $5 million invested in the geothermal project to earn an up-to 80 per cent stake.

A joint venture will then be formed, with I-Pulse holding a 65 per cent interest.

Located about 200km east of Mount Isa, the Millungera Basin is believed to host one of the largest geothermal resources in Australia.

Estimates from the Geological Survey of Queensland suggest the basin contains more than 611,000 petajoules of stored energy, roughly 600 times the nation’s annual electricity consumption.

The partnership centres on deploying I-Pulse’s G-Pulse pulsed-power drilling technology, designed to penetrate deep, hard rock formations more efficiently than conventional methods. The approach aims to overcome one of the key technical and economic barriers to large-scale geothermal development.

Sunrise managing director Sam Riggall said early mapping and drilling had already identified the basin as highly prospective, while co-chairman Robert Friedland described advanced drilling as the “key enabler” to unlocking Australia’s geothermal potential.

““The key enabler for unlocking Australia’s vast geothermal potential is drilling technology, and this partnership with I-Pulse brings state-of-the-art capability in pulsed-power drilling. The solution to long-life, carbon-free, non-interruptible power already lies directly beneath our feet,” Friedland said.

If successful, the project could pave the way for a new source of reliable, carbon-free baseload energy, complementing intermittent renewables such as wind and solar.

The initiative remains at an early stage, but proponents say the scale of the resource and the application of emerging technology could position the Millungera Basin as a globally significant geothermal energy hub. Read more: Sunrise eyes role in US critical minerals reserve