MASPRO’s mining parts record

Image: MASPRO

When a rig goes down, every minute counts. For mining operators, downtime isn’t just inconvenient — it’s costly and is why MASPRO prioritises speed and quality.

The company proved just how critical fast, reliable support can be by setting a new hotshot delivery record of just 27 minutes from the initial customer call to the part being loaded onto the truck.

“It started at 10:29 am, when one of our long-time customers called with urgency: ‘We have a rig down, we need a MASPRO Cradle Assembly right now!’” the company said.

Within minutes, the MASPRO team mobilised:

10:31 am – MASPRO account manager Roxanne Bekker began coordinating with admin and operations.

10:33 am – The order was processed.

10:47 am – The Cradle Assembly was packed and ready to go.

10:56 am – The customer received confirmation: “The Cradle Assy is on its way to you.”

10:57 am – The part was loaded and rolling out.

What could have become hours of costly downtime was resolved in less than half an hour, a demonstration of MASPRO’s agility, coordination and customer-first culture.

“Hotshots like this prove our customers can count on MASPRO when the stakes are high,” said Roxanne Bekker, Regional Business Development Manager.

Setting a new standard

Unplanned downtime can cost mine sites tens of thousands of dollars per hour. MASPRO’s record response shows how fast, reliable parts supply can make a measurable difference to productivity and confidence on site.

This achievement isn’t an isolated win; it’s part of a broader strategy. In 2025, MASPRO has already recorded 42% year-to-date growth in orders received, driven by continued investment in automation, streamlined logistics, and expanded assembly capacity.

More than a record

MASPRO’s 27-minute record is more than just a number; it’s a testament to teamwork and precision under pressure. When every second matters, the company’s commitment to rapid response ensures customers stay operational, efficient, and competitive.

