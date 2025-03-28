Martinus steps up in mining logistics

Image: Martinus

Getting resources from pit to port takes more than just machinery, it takes smart execution, long-term planning and the right networks across the supply chain, including rail and logistics.

Martinus was recently on the ground in Dysart, Queensland as Vitrinite launched its new HW300 highwall miner in a major milestone for Australian mining.

Martinus general manager – strategy and business development Jonathon Shwabsky and business development manager – haulage Lee Morrissey joined industry leaders to see firsthand how, through pioneering technology, the Vulcan South operation is shaping the future of the mining sector.

For Martinus, Australia’s largest privately-owned rail infrastructure company, delivering infrastructure is just the beginning. True project success means looking beyond development, keeping operations moving efficiently, sustainably and with the right expertise in place.

Martinus is making significant strides in the rail haulage sector with its approach to full-scale, construct and haul opportunities, as well as providing next generation solutions to existing miners and heavy industry.

Emphasising the full-scale contract and haulage model, Martinus has the capability to implement a comprehensive develop, build, own, operate and maintain model, which has the company poised to transform rail haulage services across the industry.

“Our construct and haul capabilities are a testament to our commitment to not just participate in the market, but to lead it,” Morrissey said.

“By overseeing every aspect of the infrastructure lifecycle, we can drive resilience, consistency, and efficiency into supply chains.”

Partnerships are the key to success. By partnering with leading locomotive manufacturers, Martinus is constantly driving innovation in all that it does, enhancing its service capabilities and operational efficiency in the process.

Faced with a general lack of investment in the industry, Martinus is boldly stepping forward to change the narrative.

“We are not just investing in rail; we are supporting the future of Australian industry,” Morrissey said. “Our proactive efforts to build and expand the next generation of railway infrastructure is setting new standards for commitment and development within our sector.”

