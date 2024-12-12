Martin Engineering opens new business unit in Kazakhstan

Martin Engineering’s unique CleanScrape conveyor belt cleaners are a game-changer for clean, safe, low-maintenance and productive materials processing. Image: Martin Engineering

The world leader in bulk handling solutions, Martin Engineering, has announced fresh expansion in Central Asia with a new business unit in Kazakhstan.

Based in the country’s largest city and commercial centre, Almaty, in the south east of Kazakhstan, the new venture will act as a regional hub enabling Martin Engineering to bring its full range of products and services to the fast-growing mining sector across central Asia.

Kazakhstan is the world’s ninth-largest country by land area (approximately 2.6 million square kilometres) and has a diverse geology comprising a rich array of metal ores and mineral resources. Consequently, mining and minerals production is playing an increasingly important role in the Kazakh economy with most materials exported.

The decision to establish a business unit in Kazakhstan builds on the Martin Engineering’s success in the country to date. That includes delivering innovative conveyor belt cleaning solutions to one of Kazakhstan’s largest copper producers to maximise plant efficiency and productivity.

Now, Kazakhstan’s mining and mineral processing companies have access to a broader portfolio of exceptional conveyor products, such as Martin’s revolutionary CleanScrape belt cleaners, versatile Orion SQC2S secondary belt cleaner, and high performance air cannons featuring SMART series nozzles to ensure optimal material flow.

Kazakh customers can also benefit from faster service response times, improved supply chain logistics and new product trials, as well as enhanced problem-solving services like ‘walk the belt’ and tailor-made foundations training for in-house maintenance teams.

The new business will be led by general manager Oleg Glukhov, who has worked with Martin Engineering for the past seven years. Glukhov said Martin Engineering is well placed to support Kazakhstan’s leading minerals processing firms to improve operational performance and safety.

“Kazakhstan is one of the world’s key sources of metals and industrial minerals,” Glukhov said.

“Processing materials safely, efficiently and profitably is important, and that’s where Martin Engineering comes in – our market-leading products and services are proven to solve materials handling challenges for the world’s biggest mining and minerals companies.”

Martin Engineering has become synonymous with the development and manufacture of innovations that deliver cleaner, safer more productive bulk materials processing. The company holds dozens of patents for engineering designs that have revolutionised workplace safety and production efficiency in foundation sectors like mining, steel, cement and fertiliser production.

Primarily focused on conveyor belt performance and bulk flow technologies, Martin Engineering products are proven to eliminate blockages, prevent spillages and reduce dust emissions – a commitment that’s reflected in the company slogan “Problem solved – guaranteed”.

The full address of the new business is TOO Martin Engineering Kazakhstan, Abish Kekilbayuly 34, Bostandyk District, Almaty 050000.

Enquiries can be made via the Martin Engineering Kazakhstan website, email or on WhatsApp +7 982 283 0204.

To find out more, visit the Martin Engineering website.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.