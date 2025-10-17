Martin Engineering goes pink for breast cancer awareness

Image: Martin Engineering

The global leader in bulk material conveying and flow solutions, Martin Engineering, has expanded its popular annual “Go Pink!” program to support the Susan G. Komen Foundation in its efforts to fund breast cancer education, screening, treatment, and research worldwide.

Breast cancer has touched many Martin employees and their families. More funding is needed to offer ongoing support to patients and discover a cure. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month around the world, so Martin is replacing its iconic orange paint with pink on selected products.

When customers purchase the Cougar DC Truck Vibrator, Cougar THD Hydraulic Vibrator, or – new for 2025 – the Vibrotor CCR Railcar Vibrator with wedge bracket, the firm donates a portion of its sales to the Komen Foundation.

“The Susan G. Komen organisation is near and dear to our hearts because, like Martin Engineering, it was started right here in Illinois and has since gone global,” said Vibration business development manager Susie Orlandi.

“Through the efforts of employees, their families, and our dedicated customers, the company has raised tens of thousands of dollars over the years,” she said.

Martin Engineering staff from around the world have expanded the cause and participated in similar efforts. In the USA, together with its donations, the company hosts a team in the MORE THAN PINK Walk held in Peoria, Illinois, to show support and raise individual contributions to this worthy cause.

“The Komen Foundation doesn’t just fund research, it supports patients and families with a helpline, financial support, and assists patients in navigating their care journey,” Orlandi said. “Although breast cancer predominantly affects women, men are also susceptible, so this effort raises awareness and encourages screening.”

Since its founding in 1982, the Susan G. Komen foundation has raised over $3 billion in more than 60 countries. With a mission to support those with the fewest resources, it has helped reduce breast cancer-related deaths by an estimated 40 per cent. The organisation has played a vital role in nearly every major advancement to fight breast cancer, transforming how the world discusses and treats the disease and helping millions of breast cancer patients become survivors.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, about one in every eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, along with thousands of men. The organisation has contributed to several breakthroughs, including the identification of genetic links, less-invasive surgical techniques, and advanced drug therapies, as well as advocating for more federal funding for additional research and early detection programs.

“Through our customers’ generosity in placing orders, they contribute to the success of the campaign,” Orlandi added. “Programs like this allow the pink colour scheme on leading products like the Vibrotor to represent the cause year-round, raising awareness and encouraging discussion.”

Operators choose the Vibrotor CCR Railcar Vibrator with wedge bracket for its versatility and portability. During transport, the weight of the raw material can settle, causing compaction that prevents cargo from evacuating when the bottom gate is opened. The economical Vibrotor delivers effective high-frequency vibration that generates enough force to move the material. Its lightweight handle design allows a single worker to quickly and easily transfer it from one wedge bracket to another, enhancing efficiency and reducing demurrage.

The reliable and durable truck vibrators Cougar TDC Truck Vibrators and Cougar THD Hydraulic Vibrators replace OEM vibrators that tend to have a limited service life. The TDC and THD reduce manual labor and downtime while ensuring the safe evacuation of material from the bed. They mitigate the common practice of raising the bed to “rock” or “jostle” trucks, which can risk a tip over and significantly decrease the life of the fleet. Manually removing adhered material from a truck bed can be dangerous and time/labor intensive. Faster unloading increases the number of trips by operators, improves efficiency, and reduces the cost of operation.

“Although we stand behind our products, this campaign is about standing behind a larger cause that has affected our employees and loved ones,” Martin Engineering chairman Ed Peterson said. “We’re very family-oriented and care deeply about our community. It’s humbling to see the compassion extend so widely by our customers helping us to Go Pink!”

