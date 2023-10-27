Market leading Swedish welding protection goes hand-in-hand

Speedglas welding helmets and GUIDE welding gloves can work perfectly in tandem to keep you protected in the toughest environments.

While Speedglas helmets with Adflo PAPR protect the eyes, face, and respiratory system, the GUIDE gloves look after one of the most valuable welding assets: the hands.

The right combination of welding personal protective equipment (PPE) can greatly benefit overall performance and productivity, as welders are empowered to work with more confidence and control.

To that end, Speedglas welding helmets and GUIDE welding gloves are an ideal match, as both deliver impeccable Swedish quality, seamless versatility, and heavy-duty protection.

Speedglas respiratory welding helmets set the industry benchmark for protection against hazards like welding fume, high velocity sparks and spatter, and UV/IR radiation.

The GUIDE range includes three heat welding gloves and three TIG welding gloves, each offering the kind of fit, comfort, durability, and dexterity to suit multiple applications.

