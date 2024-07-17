Mark your calendars: WA Mining returns in 2024

Image: WA Mining Conference and Exhibition

Early-bird registration is now open for Western Australia’s biggest mining conference, with this year’s show expected to be better than ever.

The WA Mining Conference and Exhibition will descend on the Perth Convention and Exhibition Centre on October 9–10.

There’s no better place for an event than in the beating heart of Australia’s mining industry, with WA ranked Australia’s top region for mining investment attractiveness by the Fraser Institute.

Combining digital innovation with operational and executional excellence, WA Mining will showcase the state’s mining industry’s digital evolution.

Show director Siobhan Rocks said the 2024 event is designed to connect mining industry businesses.

“Western Australia is an important market for the mining industry and we’re focusing on connecting buyers in that market,” Rocks said.

“We’re making it so that they don’t have to come all the way over to the eastern seaboard to talk to people within mining communities.”

Building on the success of last year’s show, the 2024 event will feature an expanded range of exhibitors, with big names including Epiroc, ifm, Motion, RaptorTech and Blackwoods already having securing their spot on the floor.

“Understanding the needs of the Western Australian mining industry, we are excited to expand the offering of the show,” Rocks said. “Attendees will be able to find a whole range of solutions for mining, including advanced technology and equipment on display.”

WA Mining’s paid conference runs parallel to the exhibition, and features more than 40 speakers sharing case studies and thought leadership from academia, industry and more.

“This year’s event will welcome leaders from mining companies, government and all the key bodies in Western Australia as part of our speaker lineup,” Rocks said.

Alongside the free-to-attend expo, WA Mining’s highly targeted conference will cover major industry themes, including critical minerals, industry outlook and digital and autonomous systems.

Register your interest now to lock in the exclusive 20 per cent discount on your conference tickets. But hurry – early-bird registration closes August 31, and capacity is limited, so tickets are expected to sell out.

Register for WA Mining here.

