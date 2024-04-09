Mardie project celebrates approvals

BCI’s Mardie salt and potash project. Image: BCI

BCI Minerals has received two mining leases for its Optimised Mardie salt and potash project (OMP) in Western Australia.

The leases were approved by the Western Australian Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety and align with the state environmental approval obtained in October 2023.

BCI has also received approval for its groundwater monitoring and management plant from the Western Australian Department of Water and Environmental Regulation.

“It is positive to see the approvals progressing through the regulatory process, and we are appreciative of the support from the Western Australian Government thus far – bringing us one step closer to receiving final approval,” BCI managing director David Boshoff said.

“The state and the EPA (Environmental Protection Authority) has conducted a thorough and comprehensive expert assessment over several years of all aspects of the potential impact of the Mardie project on the environment, and we are pleased with the positive outcome.

“We continue to work with DCCEEW (Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water) to achieve the same outcome, enabling us to commence operations and complete construction of the Mardie project.”

BCI is working with DCCEEW to obtain the outstanding Commonwealth environmental approvals in the first half of this year.

