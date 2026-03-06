Mapping Australia’s vanadium future

PhD student Marliana Widyastuti is working towards creating a clearer picture of vanadium stores. Image: Stefanie Zingsheim/University of Sydney

Long a quiet workhorse of the global materials market, energy transition pressures and supply chain ambitions are now pushing vanadium into sharper focus.

A new digital soil mapping study has added a significant layer of insight to Australia’s understanding of its vanadium stores, strengthening the case for the metal’s role in the nation’s critical minerals future.

Released late last year, the study demonstrates how digital soil mapping can identify potential vanadium sources and provide pre-competitive baseline data to support exploration and resource planning.

The research was led by University of Sydney PhD student Marliana Tri Widyastuti, working alongside Professor Alex McBratney and Professor Budiman Minasny, the university’s two most highly cited researchers.

The team developed a mapping model using existing datasets, testing its performance against independent data to assess accuracy and reliability.

“We built the vanadium models using national datasets and then tested them on independent data from the Northern Territory,” Widyastuti told Australian Mining.

According to Widyastuti, the scope and methodology of the study were deliberately conservative in order to avoid overstating potential resource outcomes.

“The model performances were consistent across both national and regional scales, with about 60 per cent agreement between predictions and measurements for both topsoil and bottom soil,” she said. “This accuracy level is considered reasonably good for trace-element prediction.”

Conservative settings meant the result in terms of vanadium estimates signalled a positive future for exploration.

“The model we used is probably underestimating resources, and what we found is that Australia has strong vanadium stores,” Widyastuti said.

The aim was not to define orebodies but to provide a richer layer of pre-competitive soil data that could be used by governments, explorers and land managers.

“The challenge was to make this map useful and practical. We wanted to make the information clear for users,” Widyastuti said.

Tools such as digital soil mapping are increasingly important for minerals like vanadium, enabling more sustainable strategies for exploration and mining at a national scale.

The study arrives at a time when interest in vanadium is expanding beyond its traditional markets.

Around 90 per cent of global vanadium consumption is still tied to steelmaking, where it is used in high-strength low-alloy steels to improve strength and durability.

Other established applications include titanium alloys, catalysts used in sulphuric acid production, and specialist uses in glass coatings and ceramics. These markets are relatively mature, with growth rates typically ranging up to four per cent per annum.

In contrast, vanadium redox flow batteries (VRFBs) are forecast to grow at more than 20 per cent per year, reshaping the metal’s long-term demand profile.

VRFBs are emerging as a key solution for long-duration energy storage, particularly as electricity grids integrate higher volumes of renewable generation.

Unlike lithium-ion batteries, VRFBs store energy in liquid electrolyte tanks, allowing energy capacity to be scaled independently of power output.

While VRFBs have lower energy density than lithium-ion batteries, limiting their suitability for mobile applications, they are well-suited to grid-scale storage, a market expected to expand rapidly as Australia pursues its decarbonisation targets.

Against this evolving backdrop, Australia’s vanadium industry is increasingly focused on building integrated supply chains that move beyond raw material exports.

Australian Vanadium Limited has received approval from the Western Australian Planning Commission for its processing hub at Tenindewa.

The facility is central to the company’s strategy to establish a domestic value chain linking mining, processing and energy storage, supporting steel markets and emerging battery demand.

Downstream, Australian Vanadium Energy Storage Systems (AVESS) has lodged an expression of interest to develop a large-scale VRFB project in Western Australia.

The proposal aims to demonstrate vanadium battery technology at a commercial scale using domestically sourced vanadium and locally produced electrolyte.

Queensland is pursuing a similar ambition, with plans for Australia’s first end-to-end vanadium battery supply chain spanning processing, electrolyte production and VRFB assembly.

A $10 million investment has been made by the Queensland Government to create an “Australian-first” commercial-scale vanadium electrolyte facility in Townsville in partnership with Vecco Group and Idemitsu Australia.

Global vanadium supply remains highly concentrated. Around 70 per cent of production is associated with vanadium-rich slags generated during iron ore smelting or oil refining, predominantly in China and Russia.

Primary vanadium mining accounts for roughly 18 per cent of supply, with recycling contributing the remaining share.

As governments seek to secure supply chains, Australia’s combination of geological potential, emerging processing capability and improved pre-competitive data is positioning vanadium as an increasingly strategic commodity.

This article appears in the March edition of the Australian Mining magazine.