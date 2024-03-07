Manna returns strong lithium recoveries

The Manna lithium project is located about 100km east of Kalgoorlie in WA. Image: Global Lithium Resources.

Recent metallurgical testwork conducted at Global Lithium Resources’ Manna lithium project has returned “excellent” lithia recovery.

The optimisation testwork focused on magnetic separation and mica pre-flotation stages, and in turn increased lithium oxide (Li 2 O) recoveries from 70 per cent to 75 per cent for spodumene composite ore samples.

A total of 66 flotation tests were completed, producing a spodumene product from grading of 5.6–6.5 per cent Li 2 O.

“The metallurgical flowsheet for Manna is now well defined and the process team has been strongly focused on maximising lithia recovery,” Global Lithium project director Tony Chamberlain said.

“The additional five per cent spodumene recovery will significantly improve the overall project economics of the Manna project through extra spodumene concentrate production and additional revenue generated for the same plant throughput.”

Global Lithium plans to pursue further recovery improvements through reduced slimes losses, reprocessing of magnetic separation tails, and engaging with reagent suppliers to optimise spodumene flotation circuit operating conditions.

“The team believes there is further opportunity to increase lithia recovery through reducing slimes losses within the milling circuit,” Chamberlain said. “This will be examined over the coming months along with additional ore sorting trials.

“Global Lithium will continue to progress the DFS (definitive feasibility study) and examine opportunities to further enhance the project economics through higher process recoveries and optimisation of the flowsheet to reduce overall capital and operating costs.”

The Manna DFS is on track for completion and is scheduled for release in the first half of the 2024.

It will incorporate recent metallurgical testwork and an updated mineral resource. The imminent mineral resource estimate will include all the results from Manna’s 2023 drilling campaign.

