Manheim’s mining and civil gear auction in WA

Image: Manheim Industrial

Manheim Industrial is running a week-long surplus earthmoving civil and mining auction out of Western Australia commencing November 19, with an array of high-quality yellow gear, trucks, utes, buses and more up for grabs.

Manheim Industrial expects around 150 lots up for auction, including civil and earthmoving machines, trucks and trailers, utes and buses, generators and more, from brand names like Bomag, Caterpillar, Hitachi, Isuzu, Komatsu, Mitsubishi, Toyota, Vawdrey and Volvo.

The vast array of equipment, sold on behalf of J&K Civil Pty Ltd, includes heavy duty dump trucks, landfill compactors, rollers, bulldozers, excavators, front-end loaders, graders, generators, forklifts, plus a tracked screener and a tracked poly welder.

Other assets consigned include a selection of light and heavy flat-top trailers, low loaders, tankers, light trucks, water carters and prime movers, plus a batch of Toyota utes and 4x4s, and a selection of Toyota and Mitsubishi light buses.

Assets produced as recently as 2024 will be available, with a wide selection of models and ages to suit most budgets.

Inspections will be available on November 24 and 25 with BBQ and refreshments supplied. The equipment is situated on Verlort Drive, Muchea – less than an hour’s drive north of Perth.

This J&K Civil Pty Ltd surplus earthmoving civil and mining auction in WA comes at a time when Manheim Industrial is seeing significant growth in both offered and sold volume, across key asset classes including civil, mining, transport, agricultural, plant and more.

This month alone the organisation is holding more than 30 timed auctions across Australia, with well over 1000 assets of all shapes and sizes consigned.

Significant investments in core regions including Western Australia, as well as into the company’s burgeoning advisory and insolvency capabilities including additional headcount, will ensure Manheim Industrial’s continued momentum carries into 2026 and beyond.

Whether it’s yellow gear, trucks, tractors, or speciality items like a whiskey distillery and brewery or equipment from Melbourne’s Westgate Tunnel project, Manheim Industrial is a trusted remarketing partner with a vast network of buyers, and industry-leading capabilities.

Listings for this auction can be viewed here and you can register your interest here. For more details and to arrange a viewing, contact Manheim Industrial Western Australia’s Daniel Sykes on 0478 309 949 or at Daniel.sykes@coxautoinc.com.