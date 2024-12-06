Manheim Industrial trusted to sell a full rare earth processing plant

Image: Manheim Industrial

Manheim Industrial is taking expressions of interest on a rare earth mining processing plant, located at Browns Range Mine Site in Western Australia, until December 20.

The plant includes ore sorter circuit, beneficiation plant, hydrometallurgical plant and mining laboratory. Construction was completed in 2018.

Don’t miss this great opportunity to purchase this equipment for your next mining processing requirement.

The processing plant includes:

Ore sorter circuit

bin feeders

conveyors

chutes

stackers

various screens

weighing

associate plant services and equipment.

Beneficiation plant

vibrating grizzly feeder

crushers

metal detectors

bins

chutes

conveyors

weightometres

SAG mill

screens

various tanks

flotation cells

associated plant services and equipment

Hydrometallurgical plant

water leach tanks

CCD thickeners

feed surge and mixing tanks

ferric sulphate tanks

lime purification tanks

magnesia purification tanks

filtration and water tanks

aluminium removal tanks

ion exchange tanks

acid mixer tank

rec precipitation tanks

re-carb filter tanks

waste neutralisation tanks

sodium carbonate tanks

flocculant mixing system

associated pumps

agitators

plant services and equipment

MCC sub station

Mining laboratory

includes ICP

XRF

lab wet building

lab dry building

lab office

ball mill 1.1.kW

crusher 5.5kW

dryer x 3

dust extraction system

muffle furnace

fusion x 2

For plant information, inspections, collections or expected pricing please contact Matthew Fraser on +6144 864 8700 or email matt.fraser@coxautoinc.com

Details and images on the assets can be found on the listing home page.

Expressions of interest close on Friday December 20 at 2.00pm AWST.