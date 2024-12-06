Manheim Industrial trusted to sell a full rare earth processing plant

Manheim Industrial is taking expressions of interest on a rare earth mining processing plant, located at Browns Range Mine Site in Western Australia, until December 20.
The plant includes ore sorter circuit, beneficiation plant, hydrometallurgical plant and mining laboratory. Construction was completed in 2018.
The processing plant includes:
Ore sorter circuit
- bin feeders
- conveyors
- chutes
- stackers
- various screens
- weighing
- associate plant services and equipment.
Beneficiation plant
- vibrating grizzly feeder
- crushers
- metal detectors
- bins
- chutes
- conveyors
- weightometres
- SAG mill
- screens
- various tanks
- flotation cells
- associated plant services and equipment
Hydrometallurgical plant
- water leach tanks
- CCD thickeners
- feed surge and mixing tanks
- ferric sulphate tanks
- lime purification tanks
- magnesia purification tanks
- filtration and water tanks
- aluminium removal tanks
- ion exchange tanks
- acid mixer tank
- rec precipitation tanks
- re-carb filter tanks
- waste neutralisation tanks
- sodium carbonate tanks
- flocculant mixing system
- associated pumps
- agitators
- plant services and equipment
- MCC sub station
Mining laboratory
- includes ICP
- XRF
- lab wet building
- lab dry building
- lab office
- ball mill 1.1.kW
- crusher 5.5kW
- dryer x 3
- dust extraction system
- muffle furnace
- fusion x 2
