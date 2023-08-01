Making mining efficient with innovative OEM replacement parts

In the dynamic world of mining, maximising efficiency and reducing downtime are critical factors for success. Bend-tech Group, an Australian company focusing on OEM replacement parts, has contributed to the industry with its cutting-edge solutions for both above ground and underground mining operations.

By prioritising customer-centric approaches and introducing innovative programs, Bend-tech is helping to redefine maintenance practices and safety standards in mining.

Above-ground mining parts

CAT fuel tanks:

Bend-tech supply OEM equivalent fuel tanks for a range of CAT machines, with standard and fast-fill options available.

In addition to this, Bend-tech’s Fuel Tank Rotable Program optimises machine uptime. By providing customers with a brand-new fuel tank while refurbishing their damaged tank, the program ensures continuous operation without significant interruptions.

This approach significantly reduces costly machine downtime, enhancing overall site efficiency.

Handrail conversions:

The CAT D10T Bonnet Handrails offer a reliable solution to enhance safety and compliance with industry standards, ensuring fall protection for maintenance personnel.

Hitachi fenders,guards, and covers:

Bend-tech stock a large range of OEM equivalent machine components such as fenders, guards, and travel motor covers.

Underground mining parts

Handrails – OEM equivalent and low-folding design:

Bend-tech offers two distinct handrail options for underground mining: OEM equivalent and its low-folding design.

Both variants prioritise safety and convenience, enabling easy maintenance and operation while complying with stringent safety regulations.

OEM replacement parts:

The underground parts range encompasses a wide array of critical components such as fenders, doors, dog bones, frames, radiator grilles, and bonnets.

These high-quality OEM replacements help to ensure seamless integration and reliable performance in underground mining environments.

Bend-tech’s customer-centric approach:

Bend-tech Group takes pride in its customer-centric approach, recognising the unique challenges faced by mining businesses of all sizes.

Its solutions are tailored to meet individual customer needs, providing personalised service and support throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Bend-tech will be showcasing its above ground and underground mining parts range at stand A121 during the AIMEX mining exhibition in Sydney from September 5 to 7.

Visitors can expect exciting announcements and demonstrations of Bend-tech’s latest innovations, all aimed at elevating mining efficiency and safety to new heights.

As the mining industry continues to evolve, Bend-tech Group remains at the forefront of innovation with its OEM replacement parts.

With a focus on reducing downtime, improving maintenance efficiency, and enhancing safety, Bend-tech is driving positive change in the mining sector.

By providing top-notch solutions for above ground and underground mining operations, Bend-tech is empowering mining businesses across Australia to achieve unprecedented levels of productivity and sustainability.