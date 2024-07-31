Making international connections: MINExpo 2024

Image: AusProof

Celebrating its 30th anniversary of high quality design, innovative development, and customer service this year, AusProof is passionate about providing safe, reliable, and innovative cable coupler solutions of the highest possible quality.

Access to products that create a safe, efficient and cost-effective site is something AusProof strives to provide not just domestically, but to sites all over the world.

However, a goal this big cannot be achieved alone. AusProof working closely with its international sister companies to provide global product support and supply chain stability.

The assistance of each sister company also works to ensure that products designed and developed for international markets suit the needs of that area.

Easily recognisable and known across the pond under the brand umbrella of KonNx, locations include South Africa, England, the USA and Chile.

Industry representatives from around the world will have the rare chance to chat in person with an AusProof or KonNx team member from each region all in one place this September at MINExpo International 2024.

Taking place in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Centre from September 24–26, AusProof and KonNx team members will be available to answer your cable coupler queries at Stand 12751 in the West Hall.

A range of high and low voltage aluminium and stainless steel products will be on display for attendees to get valuable hands-on experience with.

See first-hand the brightness of AusProof’s LED Live Line Indicator, available on both aluminium and stainless steel high voltage couplers.

Also at Stand 1271 will be an exclusive to AusProof and its sister companies, the world’s first and only 35kV coupler.

Each opportunity to interact face to face with members of industry that know it best, those with boots on the ground, from all around the world, as well as gain valuable industry insight, is something AusProof and its sister companies greatly value.

Las Vegas isn’t exactly down the road, but if you happen to be attending MINExpo, why not stop by Stand 12751 in the West Hall, say hi to some familiar AusProof faces, and meet the members of the broader KonNx family?

Whether your site is located in Australia or around the world, AusProof and KonNx can assist in finding the ideal cable coupler solution to meet your operational needs.

To find out more, visit the MINExpo 2024 or check out the AusProof website here.