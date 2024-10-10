Making history

The R 9400 E was the first electric excavator in BHP’s fleet. Image: Liebherr

Liebherr-Australia recently delivered an R 9400 E excavator to BHP’s Yandi mine in Western Australia – the first electric excavator in BHP’s fleet.

At the beginning of 2024, Liebherr-Australia continued to make history in Western Australia.

The company commissioned an R 9400 E 400-tonne class electric excavator for BHP at its Western Australia Iron Ore (WAIO) Yandi mine, marking the first electric excavator in BHP’s worldwide fleet.

The 400-tonne class backhoe excavator is equipped with Liebherr’s cable reel – an autonomous cable management solution that offers improved machine manoeuvrability and operator safety.

Due to the dynamic and versatile nature of backhoe mining compared to traditional cable electric excavator applications, the added control and mobility offered by the cable reel helps maintain optimal safety and productivity during operation.

“As a company, Liebherr has more than 40 years’ experience in the development and manufacturing of electric excavators, so electrification is part of our DNA,” Liebherr-Australia executive general manager – sales and marketing Brian Boitano said.

“In fact, we are excited to be expanding the reach of this technology into the Australian market. We’ve had multiple orders for electric excavators this year, with several electric excavators on our order books for 2024 and 2025.”

Partnering for success

Liebherr and BHP have enjoyed a strong and successful partnership over two decades, based on shared values of safety, innovation and a commitment to delivering high-quality solutions that drive the mining industry forward.

“The R 9400 E is a testament to Liebherr’s dedication to providing innovative and efficient zero-emission solutions for the mining sector,” Boitano said.

“We are thrilled to partner with BHP to introduce our proven electric excavators into their operations.”

This milestone highlights Liebherr’s role as a trusted partner and solutions provider within the mining sector.

Liebherr’s ability to offer proven zero-emission solutions – such as its range of electric excavators – to its customers is vital as the industry moves rapidly towards zero emissions.

Western Australian Iron Ore asset president Tim Day said reducing diesel in BHP’s business was key to helping the major achieve its medium-term target to reduce operational greenhouse gas emissions by at least 30 per cent by the 2029–30 financial year.

BHP’s ultimate long-term goal is for net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“We’ve set ourselves a clear goal to hit net-zero operational greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Day said.

“In order to get there, we’re working to electrify most of our mining fleet that currently runs on diesel. Having BHP’s first electric excavator at Yandi is exciting and the trial is another step forward on our pathway to net-zero.

“Collaborations with partners like Liebherr are critical to accelerate development of the technology required to reduce diesel emissions while ensuring we continue to improve the safety and productivity of our operations.

“Liebherr is a great company and a great partner, and we are delighted to be working with them on such an important project.”

This feature appeared in the October 2024 issue of Australian Mining.