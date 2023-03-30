Making connections: A miner’s guide to couplings

Couplings are an integral part of every driveshaft assembly, but when it comes to mining applications, not all couplings are created equally, according to Shane Rock, Oceania region general manager for Regal Rexnord.

“As their namesake suggests, couplings are the connection point that brings the motor and the drive together to power a piece of rotating equipment,” he said.

“And the way couplings perform under severe-duty conditions can make or break a drive system. Therefore, taking steps to optimise their selection is in the best interest of every mining operator.”

Rock noted that there are many variables to consider when selecting a coupling arrangement for a piece of mining equipment.

“Their torque rating, durability, flexibility, and compatibility with other drive system components are all features worthy of comparison during the design stage of any mechanical drive system,” Rock said.

“Couplings are not something you want to compromise on because impeded performance of a coupling arrangement is detrimental to all the connected components.

“The service life of the connected bearings, motors and drives are influenced by its resilience in application. And depending on the brand and the make, a coupling’s core differentiating features can have a serious impact on the performance and service life of a drive system.”

Since a successful merger with Regal last year, the Rexnord portfolio now stands as the largest manufacturer of couplings globally with the addition of the Regal’s Kop-Flex and JUARE brands to Rexnord’s diverse range of couplings products, including the Falk and Rexnord house brands.

