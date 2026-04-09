Mining services, Technology

Major services liquidation auction— 19 lots now selling

Image: Slattery Auctions

A significant mining services operator is dispersing its entire working fleet via timed online auction. This is a rare opportunity to acquire late-model and experienced heavy equipment across dozers, excavators, haul trucks and ancillary assets. All assets are located in central Queensland.

Auction closes on Thursday April 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM AEST. Register online to bid: https://slatteryauctions.com.au/auctions/4988

Featured Assets

  • 2014 Caterpillar D11T Crawler Dozer
  • 2007 Caterpillar D11R Crawler Dozer
2007 Caterpillar D11R Crawler Dozer. Image: Slattery Auctions
  • 1996 & 1994 Caterpillar D11N Crawler Dozers
1996 Caterpillar D11N Crawler Dozer. Image: Slattery Auctions
  • 2005 Caterpillar 992G Wheel Loader
2005 Caterpillar 992G Wheel Loader. Image: Slattery Auctions
  • 2007 Hitachi EX1900-6 Excavator
2007 Hitachi EX1900-6 Excavator. Image: Slattery Auctions
  • 2005 Hitachi EX1900-5 Excavator
  • 2004 Komatsu PC1250-7 Excavator
2004 Komatsu PC1250-7 Excavator. Image: Slattery Auctions
  • 1992 Caterpillar 789 Mining Truck
  • 1989 Caterpillar 785 Mining Truck
  • 1989 Drake 285 Tonne Mine Float
  • 2012 JLG 450AJ EWP
  • EDMO Heavy Duty Tyre Press
  • 2007 Transtank 12,500L Diesel Tank

Questions?

 The Slattery Auctions team is available to assist with lot enquiries, inspection bookings and bidding support.

Contact James Rouse on mobile at: 0484 555 665 or email: jrouse@slatteryauctions.com.au

 
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