Major services liquidation auction— 19 lots now selling

A significant mining services operator is dispersing its entire working fleet via timed online auction. This is a rare opportunity to acquire late-model and experienced heavy equipment across dozers, excavators, haul trucks and ancillary assets. All assets are located in central Queensland.
Auction closes on Thursday April 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM AEST. Register online to bid: https://slatteryauctions.com.au/auctions/4988
Featured Assets
- 2014 Caterpillar D11T Crawler Dozer
- 2007 Caterpillar D11R Crawler Dozer
- 1996 & 1994 Caterpillar D11N Crawler Dozers
- 2005 Caterpillar 992G Wheel Loader
- 2007 Hitachi EX1900-6 Excavator
- 2005 Hitachi EX1900-5 Excavator
- 2004 Komatsu PC1250-7 Excavator
- 1992 Caterpillar 789 Mining Truck
- 1989 Caterpillar 785 Mining Truck
- 1989 Drake 285 Tonne Mine Float
- 2012 JLG 450AJ EWP
- EDMO Heavy Duty Tyre Press
- 2007 Transtank 12,500L Diesel Tank
Questions?
The Slattery Auctions team is available to assist with lot enquiries, inspection bookings and bidding support.
Contact James Rouse on mobile at: 0484 555 665 or email: jrouse@slatteryauctions.com.au