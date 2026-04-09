Major services liquidation auction— 19 lots now selling

Image: Slattery Auctions

A significant mining services operator is dispersing its entire working fleet via timed online auction. This is a rare opportunity to acquire late-model and experienced heavy equipment across dozers, excavators, haul trucks and ancillary assets. All assets are located in central Queensland.

Auction closes on Thursday April 30, 2026 at 7:00 PM AEST. Register online to bid: https://slatteryauctions.com.au/auctions/4988

Featured Assets

2014 Caterpillar D11T Crawler Dozer

2007 Caterpillar D11R Crawler Dozer

1996 & 1994 Caterpillar D11N Crawler Dozers

2005 Caterpillar 992G Wheel Loader

2007 Hitachi EX1900-6 Excavator

2005 Hitachi EX1900-5 Excavator

2004 Komatsu PC1250-7 Excavator

1992 Caterpillar 789 Mining Truck

1989 Caterpillar 785 Mining Truck

1989 Drake 285 Tonne Mine Float

2012 JLG 450AJ EWP

EDMO Heavy Duty Tyre Press

2007 Transtank 12,500L Diesel Tank

Questions?

The Slattery Auctions team is available to assist with lot enquiries, inspection bookings and bidding support.

Contact James Rouse on mobile at: 0484 555 665 or email: jrouse@slatteryauctions.com.au