Iluka Resources has secured its first rare earths offtake agreement, signing a binding multi-year deal to supply magnet rare earth oxides to a globally recognised automotive company.

The take-or-pay agreement covers the supply of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium from 2028 for an initial four-year term. The contract represents approximately 10 per cent of Iluka’s planned production during that period, equating to 1200 tonnes of magnet rare earth oxides.

“Iluka’s offtake agreement marks a particularly important milestone in the development of our rare earths business,” Iluka Resources managing director Tom O’Leary said.

“Our first rare earths customer is a globally recognised automotive company and I am delighted that Iluka has been entrusted to deliver refined critical minerals as part of its supply chain. We look forward to a collaborative and successful partnership.”

The agreement aligns with the commissioning and ramp-up schedule of Iluka’s Eneabba rare earths refinery in Western Australia, which is now more than 50 per cent complete and remains on track for commissioning in 2027.

Under the deal, pricing will be set at the higher of agreed minimum prices or market-linked rates for each product. The structure is designed to balance exposure to rare earth price volatility while providing supply security for the customer.

Iluka expects minimum revenue of $US155 million across the contract period, rising to an estimated $US172 million based on industry forecast pricing. The identity of the automotive customer and detailed pricing arrangements remain commercially confidential.

O’Leary said the deal was notable for covering both light and heavy magnet rare earth oxides and for including minimum prices negotiated independently of government-backed arrangements.

“One year out from commissioning, Iluka’s rare earth oxides have been procured by an end-use customer in a like-minded nation,” he said.

“This demonstrates increasing recognition of Iluka’s position as a credible, vertically integrated supplier, with diverse feedstock sources spanning internal operations and third-parties. Discussions with other prospective customers are ongoing.”

News of the offtake deal comes as Iluka also announced that Export Finance Australia (EFA) has confirmed the company’s access to the full $1.65 billion non-recourse loan provided by the Australian Government to construct the Eneabba rare earths refinery.

Civmec has been awarded the contract for structural, mechanical, piping, electrical and instrumentation works to complete the Eneabba refinery’s construction.

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