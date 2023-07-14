The major miners on the AFR Rich Bosses list

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) has released its 2023 Rich Bosses list, with major miners taking out some of the top spots.

Fortescue executive chairman Andrew Forrest has come in at number two with a net worth of $9.27 billion. Forrest and his wife Nicola agreed to seperate after 31 years of marriage but have assured that the development will not impact their mutual business interests.

Chris Ellison, founder of Mineral Resources (MinRes) was ranked number eight on the list with a net worth of $1.59 billion.

According to the AFR, MinRes reported record earnings in the first half of the year which helped deliver a 73.6 per cent increase in revenue. Earlier this year, MinRes announced a significant natural gas discovery within the onshore Perth Basin.

Taking out the number one spot on the list is Richard White, co-founder and chief executive of WiseTech.

Both Forrest and Ellison were featured in the 2023 Forbes list of Australia’s 50 richest people this year, with Ellison coming in at number 33 and Forrest at number two. Hancock Prospecting executive chairman Gina Rinehart took out the top spot with a net worth of $30.6 billion.

This year marked the first time that Ellison appeared on the Australian list, making his debut along with fellow newcomer Mark Creasy, a Western Australian prospector.