Major miners snap up Pilbara land allocations

The Western Australian Government has allocated land for four projects across the Maitland strategic industrial area (SIA).

Under the land allocations, the Maitland greenfield site will be transformed into a globally competitive, multi-product industrial precinct, supporting the diversification of the Western Australian economy and the creation of more jobs.

The Maitland SIA is located 24km west of Karratha and 39km south of Dampier Port, with the projects approved producing hydrogen and ammonia to generate renewable power.

Proponents allocated land in the Maitland SIA include:

Fortescue Future Industries (FFI)

Yara International

Hexagon

Perdaman Chemicals and Fertilisers.

Fortescue subsidiary FFI has recently joined forces with Kenya to develop a major green energy and fertiliser project while also supplying green electricity to Kenya’s grid. It is just one of the many green projects that FFI has in the pipeline.

“Land allocated in the Maitland SIA will enable a range of projects, including ammonia, hydrogen and renewable energy, which will aim to decarbonise emissions on the Burrup Peninsula,” State Development, Jobs and Trade Minister Roger Cook said.

“This is exciting news for the Pilbara, and in particular for Karratha and Dampier, as these projects will create a pipeline of local jobs for years to come.”

Lands Minister John Carey said the projects would help to diversify WA’s economy.

“This is a major boost for regional WA, and in particular for the City of Karratha, as these projects create and sustain local jobs while strengthening and diversifying the state’s economy,” Carey said.

“Land allocations in Maitland SIA will enable a range of projects that will aim to decarbonise emissions on the Burrup Peninsula and establish WA as a significant exporter of low-emissions energy.”