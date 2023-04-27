Major miners see golden results

Three of Australia’s prominent miners have released their March quarterly production reports, with gold and lithium operations high.

Westgold Resources announced its third quarter (Q3) production highlights, which saw gold production at 60,512 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost (AISC) of $2094 per ounce.

The company is tracking to top end the 2023 financial year (FY23) production guidance with 188,740 ounces produced and the mid-point of FY23 cost guidance with an AISC of $2077 per ounce.

Westgold managing director Wayne Bramwell said Westgold is producing safe and profitable ounces in FY23.

“Our team sees additional opportunities in every one of our mines and the business functions that support them, with a view to growth are committed to building a safe, profitable and sustainable business into (the 2024 financial year),” Bramwell said.

Gold Road Resources’ March quarter production highlights saw its Gruyere mine produce 82,604 ounces of gold on a 100 per cent basis at an AISC of $1399 per attributable ounce.

The Gruyere mine, a joint venture with Gold Fields, celebrated the first one million ounces of production, which occurred less than four years since Gruyere first poured gold in June 2019.

During the quarter, the company outlined its three-year production outlook which projected Gruyere to produce between 335,000 and 375,000 ounces per annum.

Core Lithium saw many operational highlights for the March quarter, such as the construction of the dense media separation plant at the Finniss lithium project being completed.

In February, Finniss produced its first spodumene concentrate and a maiden 3500 tonne spodumene concentrate parcel was produced and transported to the Darwin port and then shipped to Yahua.

Core Lithium chief executive officer Gareth Manderson said the commercial agreements for the first concentrate production with Yahua assisted the company’s cash flow management.

“The Core team is now focused on (ramping) up and establishing integrated mining and processing operations,” Manderson said.