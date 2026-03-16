Magnetite Mines revives historic copper ground

Magnetite Mines managing director Tim Dobson. Image: Green Iron SA

Magnetite Mines has revealed promising copper and silver assay results from its Mutooroo Ridge prospect in South Australia, marking the first step in a broader push into multi-commodity exploration.

As demand for critical minerals and precious metals continues to rise in response to the global push for decarbonisation and electrification, Magnetite Mines is positioning itself to meet this demand through its multi-commodity exploration program.

The company released the results today, forming part of its strategy to reassess historical exploration areas across its vast tenement portfolio for commodities experiencing strong market demand.

Magnetite Mines managing director Tim Dobson told Australian Mining the work builds on historic drilling and geological data that had previously indicated the presence of copper mineralisation.

“We’ve started to take a closer look at our tenement base for commodities that are benefiting from favourable market conditions,” Dobson said. “What we’re finding is that some of this historic ground shows real prospectivity for copper, silver, gold and rare earth elements.”

The Mutooroo Ridge project sits near a large established copper system in the region, strengthening the company’s geological confidence as it re-evaluates older exploration targets.

Historic Mutooroo Ridge drill core shows high-grade copper and silver, including eleven metres at 1.4 per cent copper and eight metres at 38.5 grams per tonne silver, confirming a strong mineralised system and promising potential for further exploration.

Dobson said the results represent the first step in understanding the scale of the mineralisation, with additional exploration and drilling required before the project could be defined under the JORC Code.

“The next stage is further evaluation of the copper–silver mineralisation, including assessment of potential extensions to understand how far the mineralisation extends along strike and at depth,” he said. “We’ll also look at geophysical techniques to help define where the deposit may continue.”

While the renewed copper focus is part of a broader multi-commodity exploration push expanding into critical minerals and precious metals, the company’s flagship development remains the 3.8Bt Razorback iron ore project, which recently received major project status from the Federal Government.

Dobson said the recognition highlights the national significance of Razorback and supports Magnetite Mines’ discussions with international investors.

“If any of these exploration targets grow into future deposits, there could be operational synergies created by the future infrastructure developed for Razorback which is set to be a large-scale, long life iron ore operation with up to 100 years of production to meet emerging demand for high-purity magnetite products – an essential input for green iron and steelmaking” he said.

With strong global demand for high-purity iron ore, copper and critical minerals, Magnetite Mines’ exploration strategy is aligned with the growing need for future-facing commodities supporting decarbonisation and electrification.

Magnetite Mines plans to continue exploration at Mutooroo Ridge as it works to determine whether the historic copper ground can evolve into a new discovery.