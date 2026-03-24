Magnetic lifts Lady Julie underground production target in WA

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Magnetic Resources has increased the underground production target for its 100 per cent-owned Lady Julie gold project in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, following the completion of optimisation work at a scoping study level.

The updated study outlines a conceptual underground production target of approximately 13 million tonnes at 2 grams per tonne gold, driven largely by additional mineral resources linked to high-grade core zones.

Under the current mine plan, the project is expected to deliver an underground mine life of between 14 and 19 years.

Average annual production, excluding the first year, is estimated at 710,000 to 920,000 tonnes, equating to 41,000 to 52,000 ounces of gold mined. Peak sustained production over a five-year period could reach between 930,000 and 1.25 million tonnes per year.

Magnetic said the underground component is expected to be deferred by around two years following the commencement of the Lady Julie North 4 open pit. Access is planned via a dedicated portal within the open pit.

Total underground mining costs are estimated at between $116 and $122 per tonne, including capital expenditure of approximately $181 million to $222 million, based on scoping-level assessments.

Magnetic managing director George Sakalidis said the results highlighted the project’s growth potential.

“The feasibility study on Magnetic’s Lady Julie gold project has already demonstrated it is one of the highest margin undeveloped gold projects in Australia,” he said.

“This is a sensational result from our optimisation work that has developed from our ongoing drilling success and provides some interesting upside opportunities to consider for the project development.”

Sakalidis added that the company remained supportive of the proposed scheme with Genesis, citing the potential for further value creation under new ownership.