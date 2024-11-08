Image: Andreas Gruhl/stock.adobe.com

Madison Technologies has proven its commitment to advancing safety and operational efficiency with its Camera-as-a-Sensor solution, earning the Artificial Intelligence award in Cisco’s 7th Annual Global Partner Innovation Challenge.

The award recognises Madison’s role in enhancing rail level crossing safety, a critical need in both public and industrial sectors. Mining operations, in particular, rely on rail networks to move millions of dollars’ worth of resources across vast sites, where safety and continuity are essential.

Introduced for the first time this year, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) award celebrates the transformative potential of AI across industries.

Madison Technologies’ Camera-as-a-Sensor solution stood out among global competitors by demonstrating how AI-driven monitoring can proactively detect hazards, monitor vehicle interactions, and provide real-time alerts at rail level crossings.

In mining environments, this ensures uninterrupted transport of valuable goods and enhances on-site safety for operators and heavy equipment crossing rail lines.

This achievement marks Madison Technologies’ second award at the Global Partner Innovation Challenge, following its first-place win in the inaugural Global Digital Sustainability Challenge category in 2022.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognised by Cisco for our commitment to innovation in safety technology,” Madison Technologies chief executive officer Paul Calabro said.

“We believe in developing solutions that not only safeguard operational environments but also provide our customers with the intelligence needed for informed, proactive decision-making. This award emphasises our dedication to collaborating with industry leaders like Cisco to advance technology that makes a meaningful difference.”

The AI award reinforces Cisco’s commitment to fostering groundbreaking AI solutions and highlights Madison Technologies’ leadership in applying AI to drive operational value in challenging industrial environments.

By setting a new standard in level crossing safety, Madison Technologies shows the potential of AI to solve complex safety challenges and enable proactive decision-making for railway operators.

The Camera-as-a-Sensor solution combines Cisco’s Meraki MV52 cameras, Cisco IR1101 Industrial IoT routers, and NVIDIA Jetson industrial PCs to create an intelligent, scalable system that monitors and analyses pedestrian and vehicle behaviour at rail level crossings.

In mining operations, where large vehicles and equipment frequently cross tracks, the solution detects and alerts operators to unsafe conditions in real time, preventing accidents that could disrupt operations or lead to financial losses.

“At Madison Technologies, our mission starts by understanding each customer’s unique challenges,” Madison Technologies national manager – technology solutions and innovation Ash Khan said.

“Our solutions team is dedicated to identifying and addressing these pain points, allowing us to craft tailored solutions that precisely meet their needs. With this award-winning Camera-as-a-Sensor solution, we’ve combined Cisco’s IoT technology, NVIDIA edge analytics, and our own expertise to deliver a scalable, AI-driven platform for real-time analysis, proactive insights, and alerts.

“This award is a testament to Madison Technologies’ strength in providing impactful, fully supported solutions that drive safety and efficiency improvements in critical industries.”

Traditional rail safety solutions have long been limited by reactive capabilities, relying on outdated automation systems that activate lights and gates without detecting individual risks.

Madison Technologies’ Camera-as-a-Sensor solution addresses these limitations head-on, providing an intelligent, scalable system capable of capturing valuable data on vehicle and pedestrian activity at level crossings. This data, enriched by AI insights, offers railway operators actionable intelligence on traffic flow, peak usage periods, and near-miss incidents, allowing for data-informed decisions around maintenance, safety upgrades, and resource planning.

“Our partnership with Cisco uniquely positions us at the forefront of integrating IoT into OT environments, where safety and operational reliability are paramount,” Madison Technologies Cisco program lead Daniel Stuckey said.

“We have the industry insight and technical depth to transform Cisco’s IoT capabilities into tailored solutions that directly address the challenges faced by rail operators. We’re proud to leverage this strength to support safety standards across critical infrastructure, making a real impact in the field.”

According to the TrackSAFE Foundation, Australia has seen 1426 fatalities across its heavy rail network between 2016 and 2023, including 165 vehicle collisions and 30 pedestrian accidents at level crossings.

With Madison Technologies’ solution, real-time detection and alerts are poised to help reduce such tragedies, offering a vital upgrade in public safety.

Proposed with scalability in mind, Madison Technologies’ solution leverages Cisco’s flexible open platform, making it easy to deploy across diverse and critical OT environments. The system would integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, allowing railway operators to meet stringent Australian safety regulations without requiring a full overhaul of current operations.