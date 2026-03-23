Macmahon takes on Mount Carlton restart

Image: Macmahon

The Mount Carlton gold mine in Queensland is a step closer to an official restart of mining operations, as Macmahon Holdings announced the execution of a letter of intent (LOI) with Wolfram Limited.

Located 150km south of Townsville, Macmahon’s offering of surface and underground mining, as well as civil infrastructure services, forms the basis of the LOI for Mount Carlton. Early works, including the repair and maintenance of the mine access road, are already underway.

The restart of the surface mining is expected to commence in April, with underground mining to follow shortly after.

Macmahon managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Michael Finnegan said the company is delighted to be working closely with Wolfram and its parent company Bumi Resources on the mine’s restart.

“We welcome this strategically important opportunity to demonstrate how effectively Macmahon’s businesses, surface and underground mining, and civil infrastructure, combine to deliver a comprehensive and seamless whole-of-mine solution,” Finnegan said.

Mount Carlton was originally opened by Evolution Mining in 2013, with the miner having investing over $200 million on exploration, evaluation and development of the mine since 2006. The operation was slated for a 12-year mine life, with the average annual payable gold production then expected to be 55,000 ounces of gold equivalent.

Macmahon has recently taken on projects such as the Deflector underground gold-copper mine in Western Australia, while also being awarded mining contracts at the Gwalia and Ulysses gold projects in the state’s Leonora region. In April 2025, the company also secured a three-year $900 million extension at the Byerwen coking coal mine in Queensland to deliver open-cut mining services.

Macmahon’s overseas portfolio is also growing, with a recent contract for the Poboya gold project in Sulawesi, Indonesia, for underground mining development, ore mining activities, drilling, loading, hauling, equipment maintenance, and mine services support. January 2025 saw Macmahon secure a contract for the Awak Mas gold project in South Sulawesi, primarily for open-cut mining, drilling, loading, hualing, and mine site development.

The total value of works for Mount Carlton, once the contract is executed, is approximately $250 million, with no additional capital required from Macmahon’s 2026 financial year capital expenditure budget.

Macmahon and Wolfram are negotiating the terms of a contract, which is anticipated to have an initial term of 33 months.

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