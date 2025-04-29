Macmahon secures $172m of underground contracts

Image: Michael Evans/stock.adobe.com

Macmahon has landed a mining services contract at the Deflector underground gold-copper mine located in the southern Murchison region of WA.

The works include all underground and mine development, production services and associated project works.

The two-year contract is set to commence on 1 May 2025, adding approximately $105 million to Macmahon’s secured orderbook.

With Macmahon staff and mining fleet already deployed and operating at Deflector, there is no significant capital expenditure required beyond sustaining expenditure.

“We are very pleased to have been awarded an underground mining services contract at Deflector where we have worked closely with the Vault team over several years,” Macmahon managing director and chief executive Michael Finnegan said.

Macmahon has also been awarded the mining contract at the Gwalia and Ulysses gold projects in the Leonora region of WA.

The 13-month contract is set to kick off in April 2025 and boost Macmahon’s secured orderbook by $67 million.

Macmahon’s work at the Genesis Minerals-owned projects is set to include all mine development and production services.

The new contract has seen the existing Gwalia contract terminated to enable Macmahon to enter into a new contract that includes services at both Gwalia and Ulysses.

Earlier this month, Macmahon secured a three-year extension at the Byerwen coking coal mine in Queensland to deliver open cut mining services, netting the company approximately $900 million of revenue.

Byerwen is owned by QCoal Group and Japanese steel manufacturer JFE Steel.

Subscribe to Australian Mining and receive the latest news on product announcements, industry developments, commodities and more.