MACA wins contract for new iron ore mine

Image: A.PAES/shutterstock.com

Fenix Resources has awarded MACA the mining contract for Beebyn-W11, its new iron ore mine in Western Australia’s Mid-West region.

Works by MACA, a Thiess subsidiary, will include drill and blast, mining, and crushing and screening operations, with site mobilisation to occur in the June quarter.

Beebyn-W11 requires construction of a 20km private haul road connecting the new mine to Fenix’s existing Iron Ridge operations and the public road system. Haul road construction is expected to commence this month.

Fenix’s third operating mine in the Mid-West region, Beebyn-W11 is set to produce 1.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of iron ore from the September quarter, significantly contributing to Fenix’s 2025 production target of 4Mtpa.

Beebyn-W11 boasts a JORC measured and indicated mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 20.5 million tonnes at 61.3 per cent iron.

Fenix landed the exclusive right to mine and export up to 10 million dry metric tonnes of iron ore from Beebyn-W11 in October 2023 as part of an agreement with Sinosteel.

The company has complied with heritage and environmental commitments, securing a cultural heritage agreement with the Wajarri Yamaji Aboriginal Corporation as well as the other necessary permits.

Fenix recently celebrated the haulage of six million dry metric tonnes of iron ore from its WA mining operations.

Since commencing iron ore production in December 2020, the flagship Iron Ridge iron ore mine has produced quality products at a consistent rate of 1.3Mtpa.

Iron ore product is transported by road to Geraldton using the Newhaul road logistics business, which Fenix acquired in July 2022.

