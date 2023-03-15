MACA secures mining contract at McPhee project

MACA has been awarded the mining contract at Atlas Iron’s McPhee Creek project in the Pilbara.

The three-year project covers mine load and haul of up to 10 million tonnes or iron ore per annum before being transported to Roy Hill, roughly 100km south, for processing.

MACA was majority acquired by Thiess Group late last year.

“MACA has a strong 20-year history servicing the resources and construction industries, and has built longstanding client relationships during this period,” Thiess Group executive and MACA chief executive officer (CEO) David Greig said.

“We’ve been working with Atlas for almost 15 years across our crushing, civil and mining businesses, and I look forward to working with them once again on the McPhee Creek Project.”

Thiess Group CEO Michael Wright expressed a similar sentiment.

“It is very pleasing to see MACA’s ongoing commitment to their clients,” he said.

“They have great people who pride themselves in providing value across a broad range of services.”

The contract was first announced in early February, along with a number of others.

The hauling contract was split between MGM, who is contracted for 60 per cent, and REGROUP for the remaining 40 per cent. The agreement marks the first instance of REGROUP being contracted as a partner.

For drill-and-blast mining services, Atlas Iron has contracted a joint venture between East West Pilbara (EWP), an Indigenous contractor owned by Traditional Owner group Nyamal, and Ozland Drilling and Blasting, a privately owned mining services business.

This is the second contract awarded to the EWP–Ozland joint venture, after they previously worked together on the Miralga mine. In recognition of these efforts, Atlas Iron won the Australian Mining Prospect Award for Indigenous and Community Engagement in 2022.

The McPhee project is due to commence operations in 2024, with the first ore reaching Roy Hill in 2025.