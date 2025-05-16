Lynas produces world’s first dysprosium outside of China

Image: Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths has achieved first separated heavy rare earth production of dysprosium oxide (Dy) at its advanced materials plant in Malaysia.

Lynas’ new Malaysia production line is now the world’s only commercial producer of separated heavy rare earth products outside of China.

“The production of this on-spec Dy is a significant step for supply chain resilience and provides customers with the option of sourcing product from an outside China supplier,” Lynas chief executive officer and managing director Amanda Lacaze said.

“Lynas is uniquely positioned to contribute to and benefit from efforts to diversify and rebuild supply chains, including opportunities for a sustained market restructure.

“We are engaged with customers in Japan, the United States and Europe regarding heavy rare earths supply.”

Lynas’ March quarterly confirmed the new heavy rare earth separation circuit had been commissioned, with Dy production expected in May and terbium (Tb) in June.

The March report also noted pricing for these products was expected to reflect strong demand outside of China.

Lynas reported increased production of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) during the March quarter.

The company produced 1911 tonnes of rare earths oxide (REO) and 1509 tonnes of NdPr, with NdPr output up 16.7 per cent from the previous quarter.

Lynas generated $123 million in sales revenue and $124.6 million in sales receipts, supported by an average selling price of $50.5/kg.

