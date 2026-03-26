Lynas locks in rare earth metal pathway with new partnership

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Lynas Rare Earths has made a step towards strengthening rare earths production capacity following an agreement with LS Eco Energy.

The framework agreement establishes a partnership for the production of rare earths through working towards a definitive agreement for long-term metal processing covering a range of Lynas products at LS Eco Energy’s facility in Vietnam.

It’s understood this complements Lynas’ existing metal making arrangements which transform Lynas’ rare earth oxides to metal form which is used in the production of rare earth permanent magnets.

Subject to definitive agreements, the new metal making facility will serve increased customer demand for rare earth metals.

This, in turn, will enable Lynas to supply additional heavy rare earth products such as dysprosium and terbium through a metal processing arrangement. The metal making circuits will be staged, with samarium metal production the first priority.

“Lynas is delighted to work with such a trusted strategic partner as LS Eco Energy to develop new rare earths metallisation capability. Secure access to metallisation is critical to support a robust rare earths industry and participating in the metal making supply chain is a key pillar of our Towards 2030 growth initiative,” Lynas chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze said in a statement.

“LS Eco Energy brings significant manufacturing expertise to the partnership, whilst Lynas has deep experience in the rare earths market. This Framework Agreement demonstrates our joint commitment to continuing to grow industry capability and deliver success for both businesses.”

The agreement also includes a plan for Lynas and LS Eco Energy to each invest around $30 million in the other company through convertible financial instruments, highlighting a commitment to long-term partnership.