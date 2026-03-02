Lynas locks in Malaysian future amid profit surge

Lynas Rare Earths CEO Amanda Lacaze. Image: Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths has secured a decade-long operating licence for its Malaysian operations, providing long-term certainty for the company and its global supply chain partners.

The Malaysian Department of Atomic Energy confirmed the licence renewal, effective March 3, 2026, with the formal document to be issued in due course.

“Lynas welcomes the longer licence term which provides greater investment certainty for Lynas and for our rare earths supply chain partners and customers,” Lynas Rare Earths chief executive officer and managing director Amanda Lacaze said.

“On behalf of all Lynas employees, we thank the Malaysian Government for its attention to this matter and its support for the rare earths industry in Malaysia.”

The renewal comes as Lynas rides a wave of record profits driven by surging global demand for critical minerals. The company posted a net profit after tax of $80.2 million for the first half of the 2025-26 financial year (FY26), up from just $5.9 million in the previous corresponding period, boosted by higher production, strong sales volumes, and increased rare earth prices.

Lacaze said the period was “an exciting one for Lynas,” highlighting the commissioning of the Mt Weld expansion, the first half-year of heavy rare earth production at Lynas Malaysia and the launch of its Towards 2030 growth strategy.

“Lynas is the only company able to capture the full value of this market upside due to our position as the only commercial producer of separated light and heavy rare earth oxides outside China today,” she said.

With this licence secured, Lynas is well positioned to expand its role in the global rare earths market, cementing Malaysia as a key hub in its production and supply chain.

