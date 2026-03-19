Lynas’ first samarium oxide grows rare earth portfolio

Lynas' rare earths plant in Malaysia. / Image: Lynas Rare Earths

The first samarium oxide has been produced at Lynas Malaysia, expanding the parent company’s heavy rare earth (HRE) oxide product range, and bolstering its position as the only commercial producer of separated HRE oxides outside China.

Samarium oxide is highly sought for its use in high-performance magnets for electronics and aerospace, as well as optical, catalyst, and medical applications.

The company’s new HRE oxide range now comprises three products – dysprosium, terbium, and samarium. Lynas chief executive officer and managing director Amanda Lacaze said this was a significant milestone.

“This demonstrates the expertise and capability of our in-house team, which is unique outside China,” she said.

“The addition of samarium oxide means that we can provide an expanded suite of light and heavy rare earths that customers will use to produce high-performance permanent magnets.”

The expansion of Lynas Malaysia’s separated HRE separation facility was announced in October 2025, as part of its Towards 2030 growth strategy.

As part of the phased construction of the facility, the first production of samarium oxide was forecast for April 2026, with Lynas “pleased to have delivered” ahead of schedule.

Lynas’ HRE processing capacity will be progressively added, with the initial suite of separated HREs expected to be available within two years.

This development comes just as Lynas secured a binding letter of intent with the United States Department of War (DoW), with both light and heavy rare earth oxides to be purchased from Lynas through the allocation of $US96 million ($A137 million).

A week prior, Lynas extended its supply partnership with Japan Australia Rare Earths (JARE) to 2038, with JARE committing to purchase 5000 tonnes per annum of neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) from Lynas, at a market0linked floor price of $US110 per kg.

This initial flowsheet includes separated samarium, gadolinium, dysprosium, terbium, yttrium and lutetium.

Investment in further flowsheet enhancements to produce additional HRE products, in particular europium, holmium, ytterbium, erbium, will be considered based on commercial agreements that provide an appropriate return on the additional investment.

Read more: Top five rare earths projects to watch in 2026

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