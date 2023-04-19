Lynas bolsters its board

Lynas Rare Earths has announced the appointment of John Beevers as a non-executive director.

Beevers brings with him three decades of experience in the resources, mining services and chemical industries, as well as a background as a board director.

Beevers has international experience in mining operations and leadership, including serving as chief executive officer of Orica Mining Services. He has also performed the role of non-executive director at a number of companies, including Orica, Syrah Resources and QUT Bluebox.

“We are delighted to welcome John Beevers to the Lynas board,” Lynas chairman Kathleen Conlon said.

“John’s deep expertise in the mining and chemical industries, and experience of living and working in both Australia and overseas markets, will be of great value to Lynas as we continue our Australian and international expansion.”

Beevers will commence his new role on May 1 and is expected to put his name forward for director at the annual general meeting in November this year.

Lynas Rare Earths is not the only mining company to expand its ranks.

South32 last week appointed two new independent non-executive directors. Jane Nelson and Carlos Mesquita are set to join the board on May 1, and both will seek election by South32 shareholders at this year’s annual general meeting.

“Her (Nelson’s) appointment will support South32’s consistent focus on sustainably producing commodities that are critical in a low-carbon world and the creation of enduring social, environmental, and economic value,” South32 chair Karen Wood said.

“Carlos’ expertise in major mining projects and operations in base metals and aluminium in the Americas and Africa will be valuable additions to the board’s skills as we continue to… decarbonise our portfolio,” Wood said.