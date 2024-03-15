Lynas, Carey ink mining services contract

Lynas CEO Amanda Lacaze and Carey managing director Daniel Tucker at the contract's signing ceremony. Image: Lynas Rare Earths.

Lynas Rare Earths has awarded Carey Group Holdings a five-year contract for mining services at its Mount Weld rare earths mine near Laverton in Western Australia.

Under the contract, Carey will mobilise a mining fleet comprising production drilling, excavation, hauling and auxiliary equipment.

The open pit contractor will also provide new haul trucks with a focus on technologies designed to improve efficiency, productivity and precision for extracting ores.

About 50 ongoing jobs are expected to be created under the contract.

“We are immensely pleased for the opportunity to work with a global leader such as Lynas, and grateful to receive this contract award which continues to build on our history of the delivery of contract mining services in the Goldfields,” Carey managing director Daniel Tucker said.

“As a leader of First Nations business in Australia, this long-term contract will allow us to deliver value for Lynas, Carey, other First Nations businesses and local supply chain partners. I look forward to a successful partnership with Lynas.”

Carey will commence work at the Mount Weld mine in April. Once the contract commences, Lynas will transition from campaign mining to continuous mining over the five-year period to supply ores to the expanded Mount Weld process plant.

“Lynas is delighted to award the Mount Weld mining contract to Carey,” Lynas Rare Earths managing director and chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze said.

“Significantly for Lynas, Carey’s founder and managing director, Daniel Tucker, grew up in the Laverton area. Daniel and his team have a strong connection to country and this is evident in their approach to sustainability and to providing opportunities for First Nations people to build and develop skills and expertise.

‘’We share Carey’s values and commitment to providing career opportunities and skills development for First Nations people. We look forward to working with Carey as we continue to enhance our operations, safety and sustainability through this contract.”

