Lumsden Point continues to develop

Lumsden Point. Image: Pilbara Ports.

Development at Lumsden Point in the port of Port Hedland is said to be making good progress, with imports slated to begin in mid-2026.

The works will see more than 280 steel piles installed in the coming months to form the base of the two new multi-user wharfs which will assist in the facilitation of exports of battery metals and minerals used in renewable energy infrastructure.

The project will support the growth of direct trade to the Pilbara as a major creator of jobs and economic opportunities.

“Lumsden Point is now closer than ever to strengthening regional supply chains, boosting export capacity and delivering lasting benefits for local communities in the Pilbara,” Federal Infrastructure and Transport Minister Catherine King said.

“The development will benefit businesses and communities and will transform Port Hedland into a more efficient, sustainable and diversified port.”

The Australian Government is investing over $500 million for port upgrades in the Pilbara, with $450 million supporting Lumsden Point in partnership with the Western Australian Government. The local authority is contributing around $96 million to the project.

Once complete, the Lumsden Point development will facilitate the export of battery metals such as lithium and copper concentrates, the import of renewable energy infrastructure including wind turbines and blades, as well as support the growth of direct shipping services to the Pilbara.

Port expansion is said to help to position Port Hedland at the forefront of future green industries, helping drive Western Australia’s transition to renewables, unlocking trade and investment opportunities and creating hundreds of new jobs.

