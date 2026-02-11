Low-heat rare earth processing delivers ‘industry-leading’ recoveries for BRE

Image: Annamorphosis/stock.adobe.com

Brazilian Rare Earths (BRE) has validated a low-temperature rare earth extraction flowsheet capable of recovering 97 per cent of total rare earth oxides (TREO), a development it says could cut energy intensity and operating costs compared with conventional high-temperature routes.

Results from metallurgical optimisation and scale-up testing show the company’s acid-cure flowsheet was effective at temperatures around 150°C, in contrast to traditional rare earth processing circuits that often require rotary kilns operating above 250°C.

The testing, conducted at Brazilian federal research institute CDTN, also recorded high recoveries of key magnet metals such as neodymium and praseodymium, underpinning the potential appeal of the process in future magnet rare earth supply chains.

ASX-listed BRE said the lower temperature requirement may help reduce capital and energy costs, while also enhancing environmental performance, a key consideration as miners and processors seek less carbon-intensive solutions.

BRE managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Bernardo da Veiga said the company’s metallurgy program validated a low-temperature, acid-cure process which delivers “industry-leading” recoveries for both rare earth and uranium products.

“Importantly, the results support the potential for leading total system yields – from mineral to product, a key driver for efficiency and cost performance,” he said.

“When combined with Monte Alto’s ore sorting yield of +95 per cent, the total system product recovery is 92 per cent for neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr), up to 82 per cent for the heavy rare earths DyTb and Y, and 89 per cent for uranium.

“These results are key to unlocking value from the high-grade mineralisation across our Rocha da Rocha province.”

Operating at lower temperatures fundamentally reduces energy demand and the associated emissions footprint, BRE said, adding that short mine-to-chemicals logistics and integration with existing infrastructure could further strengthen competitiveness.

The results follow earlier work with the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO), which helped advance initial flowsheet development.

While the company has yet to deploy the process at commercial scale, a 15-kilogram composite scale-up test was completed as part of the validation work, with ongoing evaluation of engineering and cost modelling.

Rare earth processing remains one of the more challenging and expensive parts of the magnet metals value chain, with high temperatures and complex chemistries often required to liberate and separate individual elements.

A successful low-temperature route could appeal to junior producers looking to differentiate processing strategies or to downstream partners focused on supply chain resilience.

Analysts say the development also plays into broader industry efforts to diversify rare earth supply beyond incumbent centres in China, where the majority of processing capacity resides.

BRE acknowledged that further pilot testing and definitive engineering studies are needed before the flowsheet can be implemented in a full-scale plant, but said the current results provide confidence in the underlying chemistry.

