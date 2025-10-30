Low-Friction Sealing for Long-Life Hydraulic Cylinders

Image credit: Trelleborg

As modem machinery, equipment and motors are becoming more powerful, the hydraulic systems are increasingly subject to higher operating pressures and temperatures.

The innovative design together with one of the best PUR-materials by Trelleborg Sealing Solutions provides a solution to these demanding requirements with the Zurcon® Glyd Ring® D.

Manufactured from Zurcon Z13 polyurethane, the Glyd Ring D offers an excellent combination of wear, extrusion and hydrolysis resistance giving unrivalled durability. With its innovative profile, Glyd Ring D operates at high pressure without any risk of blow-by effect.

Reliability and Long Service Life

Zurcon Glyd Ring D is engineered to give the prime combination of sealing performance and service life with its optimized contact pressure, with minimised heat generated from friction. Finite element analysis (FEA) was used to develop a multifaceted seal contact footprint, incorporating special grooves in its D-shaped profile to sustain an oil film for adequate lubrication of the seal against it’s counter surface.

For more information and technical data, download the brochure to find out more:

View Zurcon Glyd Ring D – Reliable Sealing in High-pressure Hydraulic Applications in action.