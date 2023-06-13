Longer lifespan, safer design

Toshiba’s SCiB batteries are based on lithium titanium oxide technology, making them safer for heavy duty use where high power input and output is essential.

Operating in temperature ranges from -30°C to 55°C, with super-fast charging and discharging capabilities, and lasting in excess of 20,000 charges, these are high performance batteries that will power your applications for years to come – and drive the future of a decarbonised society.

The safety and reliability of battery modules are of paramount importance. To achieve this, each module comes with an integrated cell management unit (CMU) that handles balancing and temperature monitoring on individual cells.

When these modules are arranged into battery strings, each string is further monitored by a battery management unit (BMU), providing live data and easy control.

This product showcase appeared in the June 2023 issue of Australian Mining.