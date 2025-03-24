Livium signs exclusive battery recycling agreement

Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

Livium has joined forces with Hilti Fleet Management to sign a three-year agreement to recycle returned fleet management batteries.

The partnership will begin in early April and see Livium provide battery collection, sorting, and recycling services to Hilti. This has the potential to expand and diversify Livium’s opportunities for end-of-life lithium-ion batteries.

“We appreciate the trust shown by Hilti to recycle their fleet management lithium-ion batteries on an exclusive basis,” Livium chief excecutive officer and managing director Simon Linge said.

“Livium’s recycling business is building the pipeline of various customers and channels so that we can deal with their current end-of-life lithium-ion batteries but importantly their future volumes which they forecast to grow significantly over the next few years.”

Livium plays a significant role in the Battery Stewardship Council’s B-Cycle program by driving responsible battery recycling and resource collection, successfully contributing to the increase in battery diversion landfill in Australia.

Hilti is a leading company in providing service-based power tool solutions, offering fixed fees for tool usage, maintenance, repairs, and management. With help from Livium, the company is expected to level up its existing recycling efficiency and supply chains.

“Hilti has laid the foundations for a functioning circular economy in the power tool market segment through its fleet management leasing service,” Hilti work, health and safety manager Martin Stirling said.

In other news, Livium recently secured a $30 million grant for its lithium ferro phosphate (LFP) demonstration plant.

The funds were awarded by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency and are expected to cover 50 per cent of the estimated funding required to build and complete two years of operation at the plant.

