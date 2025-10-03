Livium shifts direction to be ‘recycling-centric’

Image: LPhotoworks/stock.adobe.com

Electrification solutions provider Livium has revealed plans to pivot its strategic direction beyond lithium-ion battery projects.

In a letter to shareholders, sent this week, Livium chief executive officer and managing director Simon Linge said the company had outlined a strategy to become a “recycling-centric” organisation. In what he describes as a “major strategic pivot”, the company aims to become a dominant force in Australia’s burgeoning circular economy for critical minerals.

The change, which was also shared through an investor presentation, will see the company move into three high-growth, high-margin fields.

Black mass processing is a market expected to be worth more than $75 billion by 2032, and Livium is already producing black mass as a lithium iron battery collector.

Photovoltaic recycling, and finding new uses for end-of-life solar panels is also on Livium’s new agenda.

Rare earth element recycling is the third area that Livium hopes to expand within. Linge said this is now a strategic priority for governments and industry, and Livium was well placed to use microwave-assisted extraction technology to improve recoveries at lower costs.

Linge said this direction shift was timely, and capitalised on strategic national needs and the potential for immediate profitability.

“[It will be] driven by the proven commercial strength of the company’s recycling platform, which delivered a 91 per cent increase in gross profit in the 2024-2025 financial year, with margins expanding to 61 per cent,” he said.

“A combination of our nationwide collection network, advanced dismantling and pre-processing infrastructure, proprietary IP and deep customer relationships uniquely positions Livium to scale efficiently and at low risk.”

